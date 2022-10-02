Women’s Golf Ends Up 14th in VA; Host First-Ever Tournament Next

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Charlotte Women’s golf wrapped up a rainy, Windy and Chilly Evie Odom Invitational in 14th place on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers will now prepare for their first-ever home tournament at the Cabarrus Country Club to wrap up Homecoming weekend.

TIED FOR TEAM FINISH

Polina Marina and Caitlin Evans-Brand each tied for the best team round of the day with a two-over 72 and the best finishes of the weekend for the Niners. Marina drained four birdies in her final round including an opening birdie on the par four 14th closing it was another on the par four 13th to shoot her 72. Evans-Brand birdied her first hole of the day in the shotgun start on the par three 15th before dropping three over her final eight holes to shoot 72.

OTHER TEAM FINISHES

Kaiyuree Moodley bounced back nicely on Sunday with a three-over 73 with her only birdie on the 14th while Shelly Chen wrapped up team scoring at 76 (+6) with a birdie on the par three 11th while Kayla Bartemeyer came in one behind Chen with a birdie on the par five 10th in her round of 77 (+7).

FINAL STANDINGS

College of Charleston held off a strong charge by Minnesota to win the tournament by two shots with South Florida finishing third at +12.

HISTORY TO BE MADE NEXT

Charlotte will now turn their attention to the first home tournament in program history. The 49ers will host the Charlotte Invitational on Monday-Tuesday, October 24-25 at the Cabarrus Country Club in Concord. The tournament comes on the heels of a busy Homecoming weekend in Charlotte.