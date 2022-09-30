Women’s Golf Ends September with 5th Place Finish in Missouri

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf finished fifth at The Johnie Imes Invitational Hosted by Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

The Colonels started the third and final round in seventh place, clawing their way up the standings with a third-round score of 300 and a 54-hole total of 898. EKU concluded the tournament with a one-stroke advantage over sixth place FIU, California Baptist and a one-stroke deficit behind Oral Roberts.

The three-day event was contested on the par 72 course at the Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

Junior Rylea Marcum captured sixth place overall, shooting three rounds of 73 (+1) en route to her second-best individual finish on the season.

Linkoping, Sweden native Alice Daag finished 12th in the field with a 54-hole total of 221 (78-69-74) and +5.

Maddie Hensley (232) finished 47th, Mary Keene Marrs (233) finished 52nd, and Elisa Orduna Shackleton (236) finished 65th.

Results

5th Eastern Kentucky | 303-295-300 = 898

6. Rylea Marcum | 73, 73, 73 = 219 (+3)

12. Alice Daag | 78. 69, 74 = 221 (+5)

47. Maddie Hensley | 74, 76, 82 = 232 (+16)

52. Mary Keene Marrs | 78, 77, 78 = 233 (+17)

65. Elisa Orduna Shackleton | 79, 82, 75 = 236 (+20)

Team Results

1. Missouri (877)

2. Lipscomb (888)

3. Northern Illinois (891)

4. Oral Roberts (897)

5. Eastern Kentucky (898)

T6. FIU (899)

T6. California Baptist (899)

8. South Dakota (907)

T9. Bradley (913)

T9. Arkansas State (913)

11. Illinois State (914)

12. Wichita State (915)

13. Missouri State (921)