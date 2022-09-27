Women’s Golf Ends Day One of Golfweek Red Sky Classic in 14th of 20

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Day one of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic is in the books for the Central Arkansas Women’s golf team, who checked in at 14th of 20 teams after 18 holes. Freshman Valeria Ramirez currently leads the team with an even 72 after her first round on Monday.

Ramirez played a consistent round on Monday, tallying three birdies through the first round to end the day in 17th. She was followed by Tania Nunez who landed a stroke behind Ramirez at a 1-over 73. Nunez birdied three of the first nine holes, en route to a 27th place finish on day one.

Pim-Orn Thitisup checked in a stroke behind Nunez, tallying a 2-over 74 in her first round. Thitisup recovered nicely on the back nine, birdying three holes down the stretch to head into day two with some momentum. Elin Kumli put together a 5-over 77 through 18 holes, while Madison Holmes ended day one with a score of 79.

Central Arkansas sits just five strokes outside of the top 10 spots with two more days of golf, and can overtake some quality opponents with some small adjustments here and there. Currently, Pepperdine holds the top spot at three strokes under par, followed closely by Fresno State and Colorado, each at 1-under 287. Individually, Pepperdine’s Lauren Gomez leads the pack at 5-under 67. Two Golfers are in second place behind her in Washington State’s Darcy Habgood and Mercer’s Tracy Rodriguez.

The Bears return to the course again on Tuesday for day two of three of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Teeing off at 10:15, Central Arkansas will pair off with Golfers from Northern Arizona, New Mexico State and Incarnate Word.