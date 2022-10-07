Women’s Golf Debuts At Cougar Classic

Carolina Women’s golf begins its second season under head Coach Aimee Neff at the Cougar Classic, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, at the Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, SC

Play is scheduled to start at 8:30 am with a shotgun start. The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and a final round on Tuesday.

Joining the Tar Heels in the field are Charleston, UCF, Clemson, ECU, Florida State, Furman, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Neff will send out a lineup that includes two Veterans and all three of the team’s newcomers: junior Crista Izuzquiza (Madrid, Spain) earned the top spot in Qualifying and will be joined by freshman Vilde Nystrøm (Stavanger, Norway), senior Krista Junkkari (Elimäki, Finland), freshman Inez Ng (Singapore) and freshman Megan Streicher (Boland, South Africa).

Junkkari set the UNC single-season scoring record a year ago when she averaged 73.00 strokes over nine tournaments. She finished second at the Cougar Classic in 2021 after shooting 65-67-72 for a 12-under-par 204. Junkkari established UNC records for low 18 and 36 holes and tied the all-time records for 54 holes total score and score to par.

Sophomore Riley Quartermain (Bryn Mawr, Pa.) will also compete as an individual entry.

Carolina’s starters are paired with Clemson and Tennessee and will start on the 9thth through 11th holes; Quartermain starts her round on the 18th hole.

For live scoring: https://bit.ly/3d2Kd3d