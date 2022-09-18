Women’s Golf Continues Regional Play at Gannon Invitational

Wheeling, W.Va. – Through their first two tournaments of the year, the Wheeling University Women’s Golf team has seen some of the top talent that the Atlantic Region has to offer. They continue to get a look at more of that talent as they head to the Michael Corbit Classic, Hosted by Gannon University, beginning this Sunday. The Cardinals had a strong showing in their conference opener at the Charleston Invitational and are looking for similar success this time around.

In that conference opener, the Cardinals finished fourth overall and second among Mountain East Conference (MEC) teams with a combined score of 663 at the two-round event. It was the first time that the Cardinals had played a full two rounds on the season, after rain shortened their season opener at the Vulcan Invitational. On day one, the Cardinals would combine to shoot 339 on the day and four of their top five golfers all finished under the 90-stroke mark. They sat 21 strokes behind MEC competitor Charleston and were looking to close the gap on day two. The Cardinals would end up raising their team score by three strokes on the day, shooting a 333, but were able to maintain their fourth-place spot in the overall standings. It was a good gauge to see where they were among their peers in the conference and gave them some things to work on.

Leading the way was senior Emily Holzopfel , who won her first tournament of the year shooting a combined 147 across the two days. On day one, she finished at +2 shooting a 74 and was consistent shooting +1 on both the front and the back nine. However, her best performance was on the events second day when she finished at +1 to pull into a tie with Ohio Dominican’s Sydney Devore for the top spot in the field. There was no playoff at the end of the day, so both girls earned a split of the title while Wheeling got a strong performance from their top golfer. For her efforts, Holzopfel was named the MEC’s ​​Women’s Golfer of the Week for the first time this season as she continues to improve her game.

Nicole Lincicome and Zoila Herrera finished right behind her with both Golfers being able to crack the event’s top 40. For Herrera, it was her strongest performance of the season so far as she combined to shoot a 177 between the two-day event. She matched her effort in the opening tournament of the year in round one, when she shot an 89, and improved on that with a season-best 88 in the second round of competition to finish tied for 35th. Lincicome’s best performance came in round one when she set her season-best shooting an 84 and picked up two birdies on the day. She finished the tournament shooting a 171 and tied for 30th overall.

With just two more invitationals remaining before the MEC Championships, the Cardinals are coming down the home stretch as they defend their MEC title. So far, they have an average round score of 335.6 through their first three tournaments and they continue to look to lower those numbers. With four of their top five Golfers having already competed in last season’s conference championship, they have momentum on their side heading into this season. With a lot of stiff competition ahead of them, they look to clean things up and lower their scores in the final two invitationals.

Course Details