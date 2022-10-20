Women’s Golf Continues Fall Campaign From Paradise Island, Bahamas

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU Women’s golf departs the paradise of Southwest Florida for Paradise Island, Bahamas, to compete in the Little Rock White Sands Bahamas Invitational starting Friday.

The three-day event (Oct. 21-23) is set to take place at the Ocean Club Golf Course which was designed by past major Champion Tom Weiskopf. The par-72 course will play at 6,415 yards as eight programs hit the links.

Only one round is scheduled for each day of the 54-hole tournament, accompanied by 8 am shotgun starts. Anna Claire Bridge , Louise Gauthier , Leonie Wulfers , Grace Rigby-Walden and Posie Farrelly round out the projected starting five for FGCU.

Last time out, Sophomore Bridge won the Jupiter Invitational individual title as the Eagles placed second as a team.

The Collierville, Tennessee native carded two at or under-par rounds, sinking a field-leading 13 birdies en route to her first-ever individual title and ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week honors. Bridge’s 211 tied the seventh lowest 54-hole total in program history.

The Green and Blue opened the Jupiter Invite with a season-low team round of 284, tying the eighth lowest round in program history. The Eagles would fall short of event Champion Western Carolina by seven strokes (858). FGCU’s 865 team score also marked the fourth lowest 54-hole team total in school history.

Gauthier (Uruguay) shone in Jupiter as well to finish sixth (215), a career-best finish.

A trio of Eagles placed in the top 25 to round out the FGCU starting five from Jupiter. Wulfers (Germany) and Rigby-Walden (England) both finished tied for 16th, and Farrelly (Lutz, Fla.) placed tied for 25th.

On the season, the young Green and Blue holds a 294.33 team scoring average through its two fall events.

Wulfers and Gauthier both lead the Eagles with an identical team-low round average of 73. Wulfers has posted a team-leading three par or better rounds this fall.

Little Rock White Sands Bahamas Invitational

October 21-23

Paradise Island, Bahamas

Ocean Club Golf Course

Par-72 and 6,415 Yards

Hosted by Little Rock

TEAMS

Arkansas State

Central Arkansas

FGCU

Little Rock

Lipscomb

Memphis

South Dakota State

UNCG

For complete coverage of the Women’s golf program, follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_WGOLF, on Facebook at /fgcuwgolf and online at www.FGCUathletics.com. You can also sign-up to have news on FGCUwomen’s golf or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our newest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs in continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning as well as departmental needs in facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the purpose of the EAGLE Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

COACH SYKORA

After a highly successful decade leading Barry University, Shannon Sykora was named the FGCU Women’s golf head Coach on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the 2017 NCAA Division II National Title, while finishing runner-up in 2014 and placing third in 2013 and 2022. Sykora led Barry to 28 tournament wins in his decade as head coach including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCA All-America First Team selections, nine WGCA Scholar All-Americans, one Honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the Inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur .

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ Charities of choice. For more information, including how to make a contribution, please visit www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and utilize the hashtag #FeedFGCU to help raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an Incredible 92 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11 seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 45 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have earned a top-25 national ranking in their respective sport – including Women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022) and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s soccer (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue posted a department-best sixth-place finish in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 showing nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and state of Florida best seven teams earn the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate in their sport. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.50 GPA in the Classroom in the fall 2020 semester and has outperformed the general university undergraduate population for 26 consecutive semesters. The past five semesters (Fall 2019 – Spring 2022) saw another milestone reached as all 15 programs achieved a 3.0-or-higher cumulative team GPA. The Eagles also served an all-time high 7,200 Volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the Inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.