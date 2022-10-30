Women’s Golf Concludes Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, North Carolina — Well. 9 San Jose State posted a tournament record 54-hole score of 842 to claim its first Landfall Tradition title at the Country Club of Landfall’s Pete Dye Course on Sunday afternoon.

The Spartans finished six strokes ahead of no. 2 Wake Forest, who carded the second-lowest score (848) in the event’s 20-year history. San Jose State’s Louisa Carlbom and no. 18 Florida State’s Charlotte Heath reset the tournament’s individual benchmark with 206 tournament scores to earn co-medalist honors.

UNCW closed out its final tournament of the fall in 16th place after fashioning a 292 score in Sunday’s third round.

Senior Mallory Fobes who shot two-under par 70 in the final round, and sophomore Victoria Levy shared 38th place to lead the Seahawks. The duo combined for seven birdies on Sunday.

UNCW now enters winter break and is idle until starting its spring schedule in Orlando, Fla., at the UCF Challenge from Feb. 5-7, 2023.