Women’s golf concludes fall season at Stanford Intercollegiate | Georgia Sports

The Georgia Women’s golf team tied for 13th overall at the Stanford Intercollegiate last weekend, posting a score of 6-over 290 as a team to finish next to the 16th-ranked Florida Gators.

Senior Jenny Bae once again led the charge for the Bulldogs, finishing the 54-hole tournament at 5-under 208. This capped off a stellar fall season for Bae that saw her finish first, second, fourth and 10th in four events. The Stanford Intercollegiate sported a stacked field that featured four top-10 and seven top-25 teams.

“To have four top-10 and three top-4 finishes with our schedule is super impressive,” head Coach Josh Brewer said of Bae’s performance. “I’m proud of the way she led us as a Captain and showed everyone on our roster what’s doable.”

Bae was named to the Annika Award watchlist for her fall campaign, an award given out annually to the top female Division I Collegiate golfer.

Georgia opened with a promising start on day one of the tournament as a team, shooting an even-par 284 that placed them sixth. Bae and Jo-Hua Hung paced the Bulldogs with a pair of 2-under 69s, and the team also counted two 73s from senior Candice Mahé and junior Isabella Holpfer.

On day two, Georgia covered the first three holes at 3-under to rise to third. However, the team struggled mightily the rest of the day, ending the afternoon with a 16-over 300 that dropped them down to 14th.

On the final day of the tournament, Georgia posted a 6-over 290 to bump them up one spot in the team standings and finish tied at 13th with Florida. The Bulldogs also counted a 71 from Candice Mahé, a 74 from Caterina Don and a 78 from Isabella Holpfer. Well. 1-ranked Stanford, playing at home, took home both the team and individual titles and finished at 15-under 287, good enough for 10 strokes ahead of the second-best team.

The Stanford tournament caps off Georgia’s fall season.

“We had a couple of solid rounds this week but like last year, we couldn’t get four or five rounds together to get us where we want to be as a team,” Brewer said. “We know we have the talent. We’ve shown that. We’ll go to work in the off-season and do the things we need to do to be ready for the spring and show who we are.”

The Bulldogs will resume action in February when they travel to Mexico for the Inaugural Guadalajara Collegiate Invitational.