Women’s Golf Concludes Fall Season At Pac-12 Preview

HONOLULU – After a strong finish to the Rainbow Wahine Invitational, the University of Hawai’i Women’s golf will hop to Hawai’i Island for its annual trip to the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at the Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona.

Earlier this week, UH finished in fifth place at the Rainbow Wahine Invite at the Kapolei Golf Club. Sophomore Mazumi Umezu tied for third place with a blistering 67 on the final day, just missing out on medalist honors by one stroke. As a team, UH shot a final round of 287 with three golfers under par for the day.

Hawai’i has annually competed in the Pac-12 Preview since its Inaugural year in 2013. All 11 Pac-12 Women’s teams, including top-ranked Stanford, will compete in this year’s event along with UH. In addition to Stanford, four other teams are ranked in the Top 25, No. 6 Oregon, No. 13 Arizona, No. 19 USC, and No. 22 Arizona State.

“The team and I are very excited to play in the Pac 12 Preview,” head Coach Julie Brooks said. “It is an amazing opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the country. It is also a treat to be able to play at Nanea Golf Club. Finishing 1-under on the final round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational gives us some good momentum going into next week.”

Umezu will lead the UH contingent that also includes Hyeonji Kang, Wendy Song, Monica Johnson, and Focus Jonglikit. Umezu’s 67 tied for the second lowest round in program history while her 212 total was a personal best 54-hole score. Kang also recorded her top 54-hole score, finishing in fifth place at 214, which included a first round 69 and final round 70.

The Pac-12 Preview closes out the fall schedule for the Rainbow Wahine. The spring season begins Feb. 27-28 at the Gunrock Invitational in Sacramento, Calif.

Tournament #4

Date: Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2022

Format: Three-days; 54 holes (18-18-18); 5-count-4

Time: Shotgun start at 7:30 am HT each day

Course: Nanea Golf Club; Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i

Yardage (Par): 6,449 (73)

Live Scoring: www.golfstat.com

Participating Teams (12): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Hawai’i, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State

