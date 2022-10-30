Women’s Golf Completes Round 2 in Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (October 29, 2022) – Rutgers Women’s golf improved on its first round score by nine strokes in the second round of play in the Battle at the Beach tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday afternoon. Rutgers Women’s golf improved on its first round score by nine strokes in the second round of play in the Battle at the Beach tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday afternoon. Four of five Scarlet Knights improved on their first round scores and Rutgers shot a 298 as a team, nine strokes better than its 307 in Friday’s opening round. Round Two – Battle at the Beach

Club Campestre San Jose (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico)

Par 71 – 6,250 yards

17 Rutgers 307 298 607 Place Name Round 1 Round 2 Tournament T30 Leigha Devine 73 (+2) 73 (+2) 146 (+4) T64 Rikke Nordvik 77 (+6) 74 (+3) 151 (+9) T64 Nicole Ewing 75 (+4) 76 (+5) 151 (+9) T82 Maeve Ross 82 (+11) 75 (+4) 157 (+15) T87 by Lucrezia Rossetti 84 (+13) 81 (+10) 165 (+23)

For the second straight day, Devine played a consistent round of golf to lead Rutgers. She put in another 14 pars, while Rolling in a birdie on the 8th hole to card a 2-over 73 and bring her to 4-over for the tournament. Rikke Nordvik shot a 3-over 74 thanks to a pair of birdies on the 3rd and 10th holes and 14 total pars. After an 11-over 82 in the first round, Maeve Ross rebounded to shoot a 4-over 75 and move up the leaderboard. Rossi finished her round with 12 pars and a birdie on the par-4 8th.

“We did a better job today as a team managing ourselves around the golf course and getting the ball in the correct positions,” head Coach Kari Williams said. “The course played a little easier today and we took advantage of a few opportunities. Leigha’s game was steady and Rikke and Maeve did a nice job of Bouncing back for us. Tomorrow we have the chance to come out fighting and finish our season on a high note.”

The final round of the Battle at the Beach is set for Sunday morning with a 9 am ET shotgun start.

Rutgers University Women’s Golf /// Piscataway, NJ

-RU-