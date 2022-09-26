Women’s Golf Completes Play at the Lady Paladin Invitational

GREENVILLE, SC – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s golf team completed play at the Lady Paladin Invitational this weekend, shooting a 15-over 303 in today’s round to finish 11th with a 54-hole team score of 35-over 899 (300-296-303).

Tiffany Arafi finished tied for 11th overall after carding a three-day total of two-over 218 (73-71-74). Sara Sarrio was tied for 39th after her 10-over 226 (75-72-79).

Sophia Carlsen (77-77-74) and Luisa Gibson (75-76-77) each finished tied for 51st after finishing the event with a 12-over 228, while Isabella Spinazze finished 86th at 24-over 240 (83-79-78).

Host Furman won the event finishing with a two-over 866. The Lady Paladins’ four-under round on Sunday was the best round of the event. Old Dominion, who started the third round with the lead, fell to second with a five-over 869. Memphis and North Florida tied for third after each carded a 17-over 881, while James Madison finished fifth with a 20-over 884.

Minnesota made the largest move of the day, shooting an even-par 288 and moving up four spots to finish sixth with a 23-over 887. Georgia State (+24, 888), UNCW (+25, 889), Western Kentucky ( +26,890), and Tulane (+27,891) rounded out the top-10 on the leaderboard.

Following the Chants in 12th was FGCU (+37, 901), with Daytona State College just one stroke back in 13th with a 38-over 902. The rest of the field included Richmond (+40, 904), South Florida (+45 , 909), FAU (+47, 911), Augusta (+50, 914), and Stetson (+58, 922).

The Chants will be back in action next weekend as CCU will play in the annual Evie Odom Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va.

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.