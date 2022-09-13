Women’s Golf Completes MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial
The Lindenwood Women’s golf team completed its first tournament of the season, closing out the MSU/ Payne Stewart Memorial on Tuesday.
OVERVIEW
Noelia Rodriguez Chicote got off to a strong start on day one, picking up a birdie on the par 4 fourth hole and finished the front nine one over par. Addasyn Zeller compiled three birdies on the front nine, all coming across the first four holes of the course. Chicote and Kassidy Hull paced the Lions, carding a 77 on the opening day.
Hull recorded three-straight birdies on the back nine during the second 18. Lilly Schlemmer led the Lions with a 79, which included three birdies overall. Hull recorded two more birdies on day two, finishing with five for the tournament.
|Place
|Name
|Score
|64th
|Kassidy Hull
|77, 83, 78 (238)
|72nd
|Noelia Rodriguez Chicote
|77, 81, 84 (242)
|78tth
|Lilly Schlemmer
|81, 79, 85 (245)
|80th
|Addasyn Zeller
|80, 83, 87 (250)
|86th
|Alexis Montgomery
|83, 86, 85 (2540
|87th
|Mackenzie McCoy*
|87, 85, 83 (255)
* competed as an individual
UP NEXT
The Lions will head to Clarksville, Tenn. for the APSU Intercollegiate on September 26-27.