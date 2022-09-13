Women’s Golf Completes MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial

The Lindenwood Women’s golf team completed its first tournament of the season, closing out the MSU/ Payne Stewart Memorial on Tuesday.

OVERVIEW

Noelia Rodriguez Chicote got off to a strong start on day one, picking up a birdie on the par 4 fourth hole and finished the front nine one over par. Addasyn Zeller compiled three birdies on the front nine, all coming across the first four holes of the course. Chicote and Kassidy Hull paced the Lions, carding a 77 on the opening day.

Hull recorded three-straight birdies on the back nine during the second 18. Lilly Schlemmer led the Lions with a 79, which included three birdies overall. Hull recorded two more birdies on day two, finishing with five for the tournament.



Place Name Score 64th Kassidy Hull 77, 83, 78 (238) 72nd Noelia Rodriguez Chicote 77, 81, 84 (242) 78tth Lilly Schlemmer 81, 79, 85 (245) 80th Addasyn Zeller 80, 83, 87 (250) 86th Alexis Montgomery 83, 86, 85 (2540 87th Mackenzie McCoy* 87, 85, 83 (255)

* competed as an individual

UP NEXT

The Lions will head to Clarksville, Tenn. for the APSU Intercollegiate on September 26-27.