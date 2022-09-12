Women’s Golf Completes First Round of 2022

LAKE ELMO, min. – Sun Devil Women’s Golf completed their first round of the 2022-23 season at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Monday.

Arizona State (+12/300) has a pair of individuals in the Top-25 after the first day at Royal Golf Club, with Ashley Menne (T-15) and Calynne Rosholt (T-25) in contention. The much-anticipated debuts of Paula Schulz-Hanssen and Beth Coulter were the highlights of the day, as the freshman duo donned the Maroon & Gold for the first time. The Sun Devils are in ninth place as a team in a field with 11 Top-25 foes after the first of three days in Minnesota. Track the second round at the following link as the team returns to action tomorrow morning at 6:50 AM MST.

FRONT NINE

Ashley Menne and Grace Summerhays led the way on the front nine, each finishing even and starting their seasons off on the right foot. Summerhays was consistent through the first nine, with her birdie on seven pushing her to even. Menne paced the team with two birdies (2 & 6) on the front nine. Beth Coulter recorded her first career birdie on the ninth hole.

BACK NINE

Calynne Rosholt found her groove on the back nine, going one-under over her final nine holes. She avoided a bogey and drained her second birdie of the day on the 17th hole, helping her finish with a 74 (+2). Beth Coulter Flipped around her day after making the turn, cutting five strokes off her total on the back nine. She finished even over the final nine holes, highlighted by a birdie on 11. Menne enjoyed her best stretch of golf when she birdied two of four holes (10 & 13) immediately after making the turn.

TEAM STANDINGS

Place Team 1 Thu Par 9 Arizona State 300 +12 T10 Alabama 303 +15 T10 Auburn 303 +15 12 Minnesota 304 +16

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

QUOTABLES

“Although we did not start our season off the way we wanted to, there’s a lot of really good takeaways from today and things that this team can learn,” Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye remarked. “We’re young, hungry and talented. I know they got a lot in them. The next couple of days it will be great to watch them as they continue to learn and grow, as the fine players they are. This is a really good golf course and it’s a tremendous field. We’re excited to get back out there for two more days and learn a lot and looking forward to it.”

UP NEXT

Arizona State will begin the second round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Tomorrow morning at 6:55 AM MST.



HOW TO FOLLOW

