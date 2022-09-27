Women’s Golf Completes First Day At Boston College Intercollegiate, Aggie Invitational

ELON, NC – After winning its first two events of the fall season, the Elon University Women’s golf team leads following the first day at the Boston College Intercollegiate. Boston College is hosting the tournament at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass. Five members of the team are also competing at the Aggie Invitational in Greensboro, which NC A&T is hosting at the Bryan Park Champions Course.

Annabelle Ackroyd led the way for the Phoenix in Boston, posting rounds of 74 and 70 to sit in a tie for third in the individual standings. As a team, the Phoenix carded rounds of 303 and 293 to lead by seven strokes.

Elon is in fifth place at the Aggie Invitational following rounds of 313 and 311 (48-over par). Western Carolina leads the team competition after tallying a 12-under 564, and Appalachian State is in second after a 21-over 597.

HIGHLIGHTS—Boston College Intercollegiate

After a 2-over par 74 in the opening round in Boston, Annabelle Ackroyd fired a 2-under par 70 to move into a tie for third place in the individual standings. The senior made five birdies to offset three bogeys and paced the team in par-3 scoring (3.00).

fired a 2-under par 70 to move into a tie for third place in the individual standings. The senior made five birdies to offset three bogeys and paced the team in par-3 scoring (3.00). Lotte Fox also carded a 2-under par 70 in the second round in Boston after opening with a 76. Fox made four birdies in the second round and is tied for second in the field in par-4 scoring (3.95).

also carded a 2-under par 70 in the second round in Boston after opening with a 76. Fox made four birdies in the second round and is tied for second in the field in par-4 scoring (3.95). Rounds of 75 and 76 have Svarin Yuenyong in a tie for 10th place in the individual standings. The senior made a team-high 25 pars.

in a tie for 10th place in the individual standings. The senior made a team-high 25 pars. Reigning CAA Player of the Week Ashley Lafontaine is tied for 23rd after rounds of 78 and 77.

is tied for 23rd after rounds of 78 and 77. As a team, Elon led the field in par-5 scoring (5.10), was second in the field in par-4 scoring (4.27) and pars (109), and was tied for second in birdies (20).

HIGHLIGHTS – Aggie Invitational

Katie Kennedy is tied for 10th in the individual standings after rounds of 74 and 75.

is tied for 10th in the individual standings after rounds of 74 and 75. Sophomore Andrea Asmundsdottir is also in the top-20 on the individual leaderboard after posting a two-round score of 151.

UP NEXT

Both the Intercollegiate and Invitational will conclude tomorrow.

2022 Boston College Intercollegiate

Sept. 26-27 | Canton, Mass.

Team Standings

1. Elon (303-293-596) +20

2. Boston College (304-299-603) +27

3. Seattle (302-304-606) +30

4. Sacred Heart (306-305-611) +35

5. Quinnipiac (310-303-613) +37

6. Monmouth (307-312-619) +43

T7. Creighton (311-313-624) +48

T7. Boston University (308-316-624) +48

9. Rollins (313-315-628) + 52

10. Fairfield (305-324-629) +53

11. Merrimack (307-324-631) +55

12. Long Island (323-326-649) +73

13. Holy Cross (325-331-656) +80

14. Hartford (333-328-661) +85

T15. Siena (331-331-662) +86

T15. Wagner (326-336-662) +86

Individual Standings

T3. Annabelle Ackroyd (74-70-144) E

5. Lotte Fox (76-70-146) +2

T10. Svarin Yuenyong (75-76-151) +7

T23. Ashley Lafontaine (78-77-155) +11

T56. Apple Ngamwong (79-84-163) +19

2022 Aggie Invitational

Sept. 26-27 | Greensboro, NC

Team Standings

1. Western Carolina (278-286-564) -12

2. Appalachian State (295-302-597) +21

3. Alabama State (302-296-598) +22

4. North Carolina A&T (309-305-614) +38

5. Elon (313-311-624) +48

Individual Standings

T10. Katie Kennedy (74-75-149) +5

T14. Andrea Asmundsdottir (75-76-151) +7

T24. Annie Wu (84-78-162) +18

T24. Charlotte Scully (80-82-162) +18



