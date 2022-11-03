Women’s Golf Completes Fall Schedule at Mercer Invite
With the result, the program completes the Fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule and turns their attention to the Spring Slate starting on Feb. 13-14 in Florida.
The Colonels finished 10 strokes behind ASUN foe FGCU (6th), but finished ahead of conference opponents Jacksonville (T10th) and Stetson (13th).
Freshman Elizabeth Tucci was the highest Colonel in the standings, earning a career-high T13th place with a three-round score of 222 (77-69-76).
Rylea Marcum finished with rounds of 77-74-75 for 226 (+10) for a T23rd result, the placement was her third lowest score and her best individual finish on the season since the Johnie Imes Invite on Sept. 28.
Mattie Jo Neeley entered the field individually and finished with a T26th placement at 227 (77-73-77), the three-round total was the highest of the season for the local product.
Senior Elisa Orduna Shackletona redshirt junior Alice Daagand first-year Mary Keene Marrs all shot a three-round total of 235 for T53rd place rounding out the final individual results on the EKU scorecard.
Eastern Kentucky will use the hiatus to prepare for the 2023 Spring schedule which includes two trips to Florida, a Showdown in Nevada at the Jackrabbit Invitational, a return to Georgia in March, the coveted Colonel Classic in Richmond to kickoff April, and its second ASUN Championship in mid-April.
Final Results
8. Eastern Kentucky | 311-296-304 = 911
T13. Elizabeth Tucci | 77-69-76 = 222
T23. Rylea Marcum | 77-74-75 = 226
T26. Mattie Jo Neeley | 77-73-77 = 227
T53. Elisa Orduna Shackleton | 83-76-76 = 235
T53. Alice Daag | 78-77-80 = 235
T53. Mary Keene Marrs | 79-79-77 = 235
Team Results
1. Mercer (870)
2. Georgia State (888)
3. FIU (894)
4. Seminole State (896)
5. UTEP (898)
6. Florida Gulf Coast (901)
7. Troy (906)
8. Eastern Kentucky (911)
9. Daytona State College (912)
T10. Morehead State (913)
T10. Jacksonville (913)
12. Samford (921)
13. Stetson (930)
14. Wofford (932)
15. Lamar (952)