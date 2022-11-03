Women’s Golf Completes Fall Schedule at Mercer Invite

– Eastern Kentucky Women’s golf earned an 8th-place finish as the final results were tallied at the Mercer Invitational on Tuesday, November 1st at Brickyard Golf Club.

With the result, the program completes the Fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule and turns their attention to the Spring Slate starting on Feb. 13-14 in Florida.

The Colonels finished 10 strokes behind ASUN foe FGCU (6th), but finished ahead of conference opponents Jacksonville (T10th) and Stetson (13th).

Freshman Elizabeth Tucci was the highest Colonel in the standings, earning a career-high T13th place with a three-round score of 222 (77-69-76).

Rylea Marcum finished with rounds of 77-74-75 for 226 (+10) for a T23rd result, the placement was her third lowest score and her best individual finish on the season since the Johnie Imes Invite on Sept. 28.

Mattie Jo Neeley entered the field individually and finished with a T26th placement at 227 (77-73-77), the three-round total was the highest of the season for the local product.

Senior Elisa Orduna Shackleton a redshirt junior Alice Daag and first-year Mary Keene Marrs all shot a three-round total of 235 for T53rd place rounding out the final individual results on the EKU scorecard.

Eastern Kentucky will use the hiatus to prepare for the 2023 Spring schedule which includes two trips to Florida, a Showdown in Nevada at the Jackrabbit Invitational, a return to Georgia in March, the coveted Colonel Classic in Richmond to kickoff April, and its second ASUN Championship in mid-April.

Final Results

8. Eastern Kentucky | 311-296-304 = 911

T13. Elizabeth Tucci | 77-69-76 = 222

T23. Rylea Marcum | 77-74-75 = 226

T26. Mattie Jo Neeley | 77-73-77 = 227

T53. Elisa Orduna Shackleton | 83-76-76 = 235

T53. Alice Daag | 78-77-80 = 235

T53. Mary Keene Marrs | 79-79-77 = 235

Team Results

1. Mercer (870)

2. Georgia State (888)

3. FIU (894)

4. Seminole State (896)

5. UTEP (898)

6. Florida Gulf Coast (901)

7. Troy (906)

8. Eastern Kentucky (911)

9. Daytona State College (912)

T10. Morehead State (913)

T10. Jacksonville (913)

12. Samford (921)

13. Stetson (930)

14. Wofford (932)

15. Lamar (952)