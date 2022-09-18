Women’s Golf Completes Day 1 of Nittany Lion Invitational

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Columbia Women’s golf team opened its fall season on Saturday at the Nittany Lion Invitational, Hosted at the Penn State Blue Course.

The Lions were led by junior Allison Paik , who sits at 7-over par after the first two rounds. Paik carded an opening-round 2-over-par 74 to shoot the lowest round of any Lion on the day, birding the par-5 ninth and par-4 second before finishing with a par on the par-4 third.

Paik and the Lions were ninth in the 16-team field after a first-round total of 15-over-par 303. They slid to 14th after the second round and enter Sunday at 36-over par.

“We have a lot to look forward to and it was great to see the young players get out there and become part of the team so seamlessly,” head Coach Amy Weeks said. “Obviously, a rough start in terms of score, especially the last five holes of the second round, but like I said, we have a lot to look forward to and I’m excited for this group to keep competing and gaining experience.”

Competing as an individual, Christine Shao is tied with Paik through 36 holes at 7 over par. Shao went 76-75 to get there, birdieing two holes in her opening round and three more in her second round. She and Paik sit in a tie for 35th out of 93 competitors.

The final round of the Nittany Lion Invitational begins with a shotgun start on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Fans interested in keeping up with the action can follow along on Golfstat.

