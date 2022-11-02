Women’s Golf Closes Successful Fall Season, Begins Preparations for Spring

The Loyola Women’s golf team wrapped up its fall season Oct. 18 following a sixth-place finish at the Chippewa Invitational in Birmingham, Wisconsin. The Ramblers achieved a combined score of 653 on 36 holes, with two players finishing in the top 25.

First-year Adie Maki placed 19th with a score of 162, followed by Graduate Lorenza Martinez and junior Abby Theilbar, who both ended the tournament with scores of 164 tied for 22nd place. Rounding out the team scoresheet were sophomore Grace Sutter and junior Kate Meier, who placed 36th with a score of 169, and 44th with a score of 172, respectively.

The team had just come off a win at the Loyola Parkinson Invitational on Oct. 10 and 11. The Ramblers also finished first in the Cardinal Classic in Muncie, Indiana Sept. 19 and 20 — their second win in five tournaments throughout the 2022 season. The two-win campaign tied a program record for most wins in a fall season since 2017 under head Coach Erik Hoops.

Over the course of the five competitions, Graduate Serena Shah led the team with an average of 71.5 — 429 strokes over 6 rounds. Following Shah was Grace Suter with a 77.4 average — 1,083 strokes over 14 rounds, and a shared average of 77.5 between Martinez and Theilbar (1,085 strokes over 14 rounds). No player finished with an average over 85.

Coming into the season, the team experienced a shakeup at the head coach position. It’s Aug. 16, Director of Loyola Athletics Steve Watson announced Brandy Johnston as the new head coach for the Loyola Women’s golf team. Johnston previously served as Women’s Head Coach and Director of Golf at Carthage College for three years.

Johnston described her initial reactions to becoming the new head coach and what her goals were for both herself and the team.

“Being a new coach, my main goal for this season was really just getting to know the players,” Johnston said. “Figure out what the tendencies are, where we need to improve, where things are already and work from there.”

Johnston was not the only new arrival, as the roster was bolstered by the additions of Shah — who previously played at Southern Methodist University — and first-year Adie Maki. Although Shah was only able to participate in two competitions before suffering an injury, the team’s depth would help cushion the loss of Shah with several players filling in over the course of the last three competitions.

Martinez said the team’s depth and flexibility to change the lineup at any time helped with the absence of Shaw.

“It’s a test of the fact that the top five can move around and we can still have a lot of success,” Martinez said. “Everyone that’s been playing in the line-up is more than capable of shooting par.”

As the team begins preparations in the offseason for the upcoming spring season, Martinez said they will prioritize indoor strength and conditioning to remain in shape and avoid the cold Chicago weather.

She added the team has consistently been preaching accountability among each other and will make a concerted effort to ensure that the work put in will lead to positive results in the future.

Shah said she was confident in her team going into the spring semester, saying the team can add more wins and break records.

“We’re capable of winning every tournament we play this upcoming season and tournaments that we didn’t win were very close,” Shah said. “If we can continue to follow-up these strong performances, we’re going to break some really big records.”

Following the winter break, the Women’s golf team will begin its spring season when it travels to compete in the Sea Best Intercollegiate Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 13 and 14. Tee-time and broadcast information have yet to be announced.

