Women’s Golf Closes Out Fall Season with Third Place Finish in Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico. – The Ole Miss Women’s golf team finished up their fall season on Sunday with a third place finish at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, finishing with a team score of 852 (E) across the tournament’s three rounds.

As a team the Rebels ended their time in Mexico sinking a total of 46 birdies on the weekend, while also ranking third in the field in par-5 scoring (-6). The Rebels also had the best individual par-3 golfer in Andrea Lignell who wrapped up her tournament shooting five-under on those holes.

Lignell capped off her fall season with one last round under par in Cabo, shooting a 68 (-3) to wrap up the weekend 10-under par and in sole possession of third on the individual leaderboard.

The senior now finishes her fall season having golfed 11 of her 12 total rounds under par, which currently ranks tied for the fourth-most rounds under par in a single season in program history. Additionally, Lignell has gone four-for-four in finishes in the top 5 this fall as she will pursue the single-season record of six top five finishes in a single season, a record set by Julia Johnson during the 2017-18 season.

Also grabbing a spot in the top 10 for the Rebels was Chiara Tamburlini as her three-day total of 211 (-2) Secured her a share of ninth place when all was said and done at Club Campestre.

Tamburlini’s streak now extends to seven straight appearances with a finish in the top 10 dating back to last year’s Gators Invitational. Tamburlini has also finished in the top 20 for 15 straight appearances with the Rebels, with that streak beginning all the way back in May of 2021 at the NCAA Championships.

Senior Ellen Hume saved her best round of golf for last in Cabo San Lucas, as the Whitwell, England, native tallied a 69 (-2) in round three to ultimately finish 40th overall. This is the second round of the fall season in which Hume has cracked the 60s, having tied her career-low round of 68 at the team’s season-opening Cougar Classic.

Underclassmen Nicole Gal and Natacha Host Husted rounded out the lineup for the Rebels in Mexico, with Gal finishing 11-over and tied for 60th while Host Husted logged a score of 225 (+12) to tie for 67th.

The Battle at the Beach marks the end of the 2022 fall season for the Ole Miss Women’s golf squad. The team will now enter a three-month winter break prior to returning to action Feb. 5-6 for the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico. The tournament will be the first of five regular season tournaments on the Rebels’ spring season slate.

3. Andrea Lignell : 66-69-68–203 (-10)

T9. Chiara Tamburlini : 70-66-75–211 (-2)

T40. Ellen Hume : 76-74-69–219 (+6)

T60. Nicole Gal: 75-75-74–224 (+11)

T67. Natacha Host Husted: 71-78-76–225 (+12)

*T58. Elle Johnson: 77-76-70-223 (+10)

* competing as an individual

1. LSU: 285-279-274–838 (-14)

2. TCU: 285-274-285-844 (-8)

T3. Ole Miss: 282-284-286-852 (E)

T3. Vanderbilt: 284-288-280-852 (E)

5. Mississippi State: 299-277-277-853 (+1)

6. Clemson: 296-282-280–858 (+6)

7. Houston: 286-289-287–862 (+10)

T8. Arkansas: 291-287-285-863 (+11)

T8. Baylor: 293-282-288-863 (+11)

10. North Texas: 289-294-285-868 (+16)

11. ETSU: 300-288-283–871 (+19)

12. Kansas: 298-295-287-880 (+28)

13. Wisconsin: 298-291-292–881 (+29)

14. Missouri: 303-293-287-883 (+31)

15. Kansas State: 295-295-298–888 (+36)

16. Charlotte: 309-290-294–893 (+41)

17. Rutgers: 307-298-296–901 (+49)