Women’s Golf Closes Out Fall at Terrier Intercollegiate

CLINTON, SC – The Presbyterian College Women’s golf team wraps up its 2022 fall slate beginning on Monday with the Terrier Intercollegiate Hosted by Wofford. The 54-hole tournament will take place at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, SC…

MATCHDAY CENTRAL

MATCHES: Terrier Intercollegiate

TIME: October 24-25

LOCATION: Carolina CC (Spartanburg, SC)

STATS: Golfstat

PROBABLES FOR TERRIER INTERCOLLEGIATE

– The Blue Hose lineup for the 54-hole event Hosted by Wofford includes Sarah Boteler , Mariana Polakova , Taylor Reaves , Lextyn Petz and Sofia Carles .

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

– PC will begin play on Monday with 36 holes set to begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 am…. The event wraps up on Tuesday with tee times set to begin at 8:15 am….

– The Blue Hose are joined in Spartanburg by South Dakota, Texas A&M-CC, Longwood, Samford, UNC Asheville, IUPUI, Tennessee Tech, The Citadel, North Alabama, Boston, Tennessee Tech, Winthrop, South Carolina Beaufort and Wofford.

LAST TIME OUT

– The Presbyterian College Women’s golf team wrapped up the Buccaneer Classic on Tuesday with a ninth-place finish led by sophomore Sarah Boteler with a T10 showing to pace the Blue Hose. The two-day, 54-hole event is being hosted by Charleston Southern on the par-72, 6,185-yard Crowfield Country Club in Charleston, SC…

– Charleston Southern maintained its lead of the event with a 309 on Tuesday to take the team title by six shots over Western Carolina. Caroline Engelbredt of Charleston Southern took the individual championship with a 220 (+4) for the event.

POLAKOVA EARNS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

– Presbyterian College Women’s golf freshman Mariana Polakova (Brno, Czech Republic) has been named the Big South Freshman of the week following the Blue Hose seventh place finish at the Elon Invitational earlier this week.

– She began the tournament with a 73 in the opening round on Monday that saw her drain three birdies in her first eight holes of the event. In round two, she posted her lone birdie on the par-4 13th hole along with 13 pars for a 74 in the second round. Polakova sat in a tie for 10th after 36 holes in the individual Championship in Burlington on Monday afternoon.

– She responded with an even par 71 on Tuesday which was highlighted by four birdies on her scorecard. The Blue Hose freshman tallied a one-under round on her inside nine to push into a tie for ninth overall in the event. Polakova finished tied for fourth among all competitors for the week with nine birdies including her four on Tuesday.