Women’s golf closes fall at Jim West Challenge

The Texas Tech Women’s golf program closes out its fall slate this weekend when they make the short trip to San Marcos for the Jim West Challenge Hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.

The two-day event begins on Sunday (Oct. 23) with 36 holes before concluding with the third and final round Monday (Oct. 24) at 8:30 am

All three rounds of the Jim West Challenge will be live streamed on ESPN+.

THE COURSE:

Kissing Tree Golf Club (San Marcos, Texas) | Par 72 | 6,163

THE FIELD (2022-23 GolfStat Ranking):

Colorado (65)

Houston (25)

Missouri (68)

New Mexico (33)

Ohio State (31)

Oklahoma (59)

Oklahoma State (27)

SMU (21)

TCU (43)

Texas State (120)

Texas Tech (34)

Tulane (72)

Tulsa (42)

UNLV (90)

UTSA (81)

THE LINEUP:

Shannon Tan

Gala Dumez

Chiara Horder

Anna Dong

Libby Fleming

THE LAST TIME OUT:

Powered by a seventh-place finish from true freshman Shannon Tan the Texas Tech Women’s golf program finished tied for fifth at the Illini Invitational Hosted by the University of Illinois at Medinah Country Club.

As a team the Red Raiders fired a team score of 841 (-23) to finish tied with Northwestern.

Playing as an individual, true freshman Lauren Zaretsky also finished strong, as the Canadian fired a cumulative score of -7 to finish tied for 13th.

Sophomore Chiara Horder finished at -6 overall (T-16), while senior Anna Dong ended up tied for 19th at -5 overall.

The University of Kentucky fired a final round score of 278 (-10) to finish at -34 overall. The Wildcats finished five shots ahead of Auburn (-29) who finished second.

San Jose State (-28) finished third followed by Georgia (-24). Host Illinois finished in seventh at -22 overall, followed by Alabama (-21), Oklahoma State (-13) and Tennessee (-12).

TCU finished tied at -4 with Oregon State, while Purdue finished at -3 overall. Oklahoma (+3) and ETSU (+46) rounded out the 15-team field.

UP NEXT:

This week’s Jim West Challenge will be the final event for the Red Raiders this fall. The program Returns to action for the beginning of its spring season on Feb. 12-13 for the Columbia Classic in Florida.