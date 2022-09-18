Women’s Golf Central: Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship

The Tennessee Women’s golf team is set to host the 25th annual Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Classic at Cherokee Country Club.

The tournament will be a two-day, 54-hole event, with the opening two rounds scheduled for Monday, followed by round three on Tuesday.

Last year, the Lady Vols notched their best team finish of the season at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate, recording a 54-hole score of 866 to finish in sixth place.

LADY VOLS’ LINEUP

Vanessa Gilly

Gilly led the Lady Vols at the Cougar Classic last week, carding two-under par rounds to finish tied for 21st place at 2-under. It marked the fourth-best finish of her collegiate career. The junior posted a top-20 finish (T16) at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate in 2021, shooting 3-over.

Chotikabhukka of Manassana

The freshman notched a solid performance in her collegiate debut at the Cougar Classic. The Bangkok, Thailand, native recorded two under-par rounds and finished tied for 26th place (E).

Kayla Holden

Last time out, Holden shot +1 to conclude the Cougar Classic tied for 31st place. At the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate in 2021, the junior carded a 54-hole score of 217 to notch a top-20 finish (T20).

Bailey Davis

At the Cougar Classic, Davis posted a 69 in the second round and finished the tournament tied for 34th place. Last year at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate, the sophomore shot +4 to finish tied for 26th place.

Emily Hawkins

Hawkins, a fifth-year transfer from Campbell University, is set to compete in her first tournament as a Lady Vol. The Lexington, North Carolina, native recorded nine top-10 finishes during her senior year as a Camel, including a first-place finish at the Sea Best Intercollegiate.

* Carolina Caminoli

Caminoli, a fifth-year transfer from the University of Alabama, is set to compete as an individual this week. During her senior year, the Castel Gandolfo, Italy, native appeared in four tournaments for the Crimson Tide and posted an 80.60 stroke average.

* Paula Kirner

A transfer from the University of South Carolina, Kirner is set to compete as an individual at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. Last year, the junior appeared in six events for the Gamecocks and notched a top-10 finish at the Valspar Augusta Invitational.

* Caroline Patterson

Patterson, a freshman, will be competing as an individual at Cherokee Country Club this week. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, native appeared in her first Collegiate tournament at the Cougar Classic, finishing in 94th place.

THE FIELD

Well. 4 Wake Forest, No. 13 Virginia, No. 20 Michigan, No. 28 Virginia Tech, No. 32 Michigan State, No. 36 UCF, No. 40 Purdue, No. 44 BYU, No. 45 Kent State, No. 59 Maryland, Well. 60 Tennessee, well 65 Augusta, No. 78 Mercer, No. 116 Chattanooga

(rankings according to Golfweek)

COURSE INFORMATION

Cherokee Country Club – Par 71 – 5,921 yards (Round 2 – 5,882 yards)

Cherokee, located in West Knoxville, was established in 1907 and originally designed by Donald Ross, who in his time, was considered one of America’s outstanding golf course architects. It is Knoxville’s oldest and most prestigious golf course, and its clubhouse features scenic views of the Tennessee River and Great Smoky Mountains.

LIVE SCORING

Live scoring will be provided by Golfstat and can be found here.

TEE TIMES

Monday, Sept. 19 – First and Second Rounds – 8:30 am ET shotgun start with Wake Forest and Michigan

Vanessa Gilly – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 1A)

Chotikabhukka of Manassana – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 1B)

Kayla Holden – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 2A)

Bailey Davis – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 2B)

Emily Hawkins – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 3)

* Carolina Caminoli – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 14A)

* Paula Kirner – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 15)

* Caroline Patterson – 8:30 a.m. ET (Hole 16)

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Third Round – 8:45 am ET shotgun start

UP NEXT

The Lady Vols return to action for their third tournament of the season at the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, Illinois, running from Oct. 10-11.

