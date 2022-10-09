Women’s Golf Central: Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah

Tennessee’s Women’s golf team is set to compete at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah this week, Hosted by Illinois at Medinah Country Club.

The tournament will be a two-day, 54-hole event, with the opening two rounds scheduled for Monday, followed by round three on Tuesday.

LADY VOLS’ LINEUP

Bailey Davis

Sophomore Davis is coming off a career-best performance at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship, finishing tied for second at -10 (203). The White Plains, Maryland, native logged a 68 in the second round, notching the lowest 18-hole score in tournament history.

Vanessa Gilly

Gilly shot 7-over (220) at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship to finish tied for 41st. The junior started the 2022-23 season out strong, notching two under-par rounds at the Cougar Classic to notch a top-25 finish (T21).

Kayla Holden

Junior Holden carded 73s for all three rounds to finish the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship tied for 36th place (+6).

Chotikabhukka of Manassana

Chotikabhukkana has logged solid performances in her first two tournaments as a Lady Vol. The freshman tied for 26th at the Cougar Classic (E) and tied for 29th (+4) at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship.

Caroline Patterson

Last time out, freshman Patterson shot +6 to finish tied for 36th at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship.

* Carolina Caminoli

Fifth-year Caminoli, who is competing as an individual, posted a 54-hole score of 234 (+21) at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship.

THE FIELD

Well. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 21 San Jose State, No. 24 TCU, No. 28 Texas Tech, Well. 36 Tennessee, well 39 Auburn, No. 44 Oklahoma, No. 47 Purdue, No. 50 Georgia, No. 52 Alabama, No. 53 Northwestern, No. 58 Kentucky, No. 59 Illinois, No. 77 Oregon State, No. 113 ETSU

(rankings according to Golfweek)

COURSE INFORMATION

Medinah Country Club – Par 72 – 6,166 Yards

LIVE SCORING

Live scoring will be provided by Golfstat and can be found here.

TEE TIMES

Monday, Oct. 10 – First & Second Rounds – 9:30 am ET shotgun start

Bailey Davis – 9:30 a.m. ET (Hole TBD)

Vanessa Gilly – 9:30 a.m. ET (Hole TBD)

Kayla Holden – 9:30 a.m. ET (Hole TBD)

Chotikabhukka of Manassana – 9:30 a.m. ET (Hole TBD)

Caroline Patterson – 9:30 a.m. ET (Hole TBD)

* Carolina Caminoli – 9:30 a.m. ET (Hole TBD)

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Third Round – 9 am ET shotgun start

UP NEXT

The Lady Vols will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to compete in the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Hosted by North Carolina, running Oct. 16-17.