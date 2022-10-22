Women’s Golf Celebrates 25 Years of Rainbow Wahine Invitational

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i Women’s golf team will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its fall tournament, the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. This year’s tournament runs Oct. 24-26 at Kapolei Golf Club on O’ahu.

The tournament features a 13-team field which includes UH, College of Charleston, Colorado State, Cal State Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, and Wyoming.

College of Charleston is the highest ranked team at No. 26 while Sacramento State is ranked No. 57.

“We are very excited to host the Rainbow Wahine Invitational next week at Kapolei Golf Course,” head Coach Julie Brooks said. “They have hosted multiple LPGA tournaments and the course is in great shape. We have a great field for this year’s event and the team is ready to compete at a high level.”

Participants will play 18 holes each day at the par-72, 6,208-yard course with a shotgun start at 9:00 am each day.

UH’s fall tournament has been played at Kapolei 14 times under various names including the Kent Youel Invitational. The tournament returned to Kapolei in 2018, which followed a six-year run at Leilehua Golf Course. Kapolei previously hosted the event from 1999-2008 and again in 2011. In between, UH hosted the Turtle Bay Resort College Invitational on the North Shore of O’ahu in 2009 and ’10.

The program first began hosting a fall tournament in 1997 with the Princeville Rainbow Wahine Fall Classic in Kaua’i. UCLA has won the most Rainbow Wahine Invitationals with five followed by Sacramento State, which has three titles most recently in 2019.

Kapolei Golf Club has hosted PGA and LPGA tournaments including the Pacific Links Championship of the PGA Champions Tour from 2012-14 and the LPGA’s Hawaiian Ladies Open from 1996-2001. It was also rated as one of Hawai’i’s Top 10 courses by GolfAdvisor.com.

The tournament is UH’s third of the fall season and first since the Ron Moore Intercollegiate two weeks ago in Highlands Ranch, Colo., where the Rainbow Wahine placed 15th.

Mayumi Umezu leads the team with a 72.8 scoring average and is coming off an 18th place finish at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, where she shot 1-over 217. Hyeonji Kang sports a 73.3 average and has the team’s best showing of the season with a 2-under 69 in round two of the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate.

Hawai’i concludes the fall season with its annual appearance in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, Oct. 31-Nov. 2 is Hawai’i Island.

Tournament #3

Date: Oct. 24-26, 2022

Format: Three-days; 54 holes (18-18-18); 5-count-4

Time: Shotgun start at 9:00 am HT each day

Course: Kapolei Golf Club; Kapolei, O’ahu

Yardage (Par): 6,208 (72)

Live Scoring: www.golfstat.com

Participating Teams (13): College of Charleston, Colorado State, Cal State Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai’i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, and Wyoming.

#HawaiiWGOLF