Women’s Golf Captures Fourth at The Judson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Wrapping up the Judson on Tuesday, the Women’s golf team improved its standing in the final round, moving up into fourth place after posting a 5-over 293 as a team.

Madison Holmes and Pim-orn Thitisup maintained their top-10 status, each ending their third rounds at 2-over 74. The top-10 finish marks the third of the fall for Holmes, and is the best finish of the first part of the year for Thitisup. The duo combined for 16 birdies in their three rounds, splitting them seven and nine, respectively.

Rising into the top-20, Elin Kumli tallied five birdies in her final 18 holes, rounding out Tuesday with a 1-under 71 to finish at 18th. After a 5-over 77 in the first round, Kumlin played to an even 144 in the final two rounds. Valeria Ramirez capped her week with a 2-over 74, finishing off the event with a 9-over 225.

Tania Nunez turned in her scorecard at a 2-over 74 for her third round, finalizing a 13-over 229 after 54 holes. Pear Rittawee was a stroke behind Nunez after a third-round score of 78. Tanja Csaszar rose 10 spots in the standings with a season-best 1-under 71, racking up four birdies to end the event. Camila Moreno played a third-round score of 76, Landing at a 239 final score.

ULM rose from third-place to first, taking home top honors after wrapping up a third-round score of 7-under 281. South Alabama dropped to second, with Southern Mississippi rounded out the top-three. Central Arkansas’ fourth-place finish marked the third-straight top-five finish for the Bears. On the player leaderboard, South Alabama’s Catharina Lohoff finished in first place, followed by a three-way tie for second, with two Finalists rising 10-plus spots to reach the podium. ULM’s Anna Andrysova and Alessia Mengoni, along with Jacksonville State’s Claire Vermette all finished tied for second with an even 216.

The end of The Judson wraps up the fall portion of the schedule for the Bears, who now wait until mid-February before hitting the course again.