Women’s Golf Brings in Pair of Recruits for 2023

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Women’s golf is set to welcome two newcomers to Oxford as Sophie Linder and Filippa Sundquist have each signed their National Letters of Intent, head Coach Kory Henkes announced Friday.

Both signees are now set to join the Rebels for the 2023-24 season, as each will officially be enrolled and eligible to compete for Ole Miss beginning next fall.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming our 2023 class to the Ole Miss golf family,” Henkes said. “We are very fortunate to bring in some strong players with a lot of national and international playing experience, and they have represented themselves and their home countries on the highest stage.

“They are the overall package of great students, athletes and most importantly, people. I know they will both make an immediate impact.”

Linder joins Ole Miss ranked as the No. 23 overall Recruit in the class of 2023 according to Junior Golf Scoreboard, as well as the No. 1 Recruit coming out of the state of Tennessee.

The Carthage, Tennessee, native was a dominant force throughout her high school career at Gordonsville High School, earning four consecutive TSSAA Individual State Golf Championships. Linder has also brought in numerous individual honors, including being named the 2021 Middle Tennessee Girls Player of the Year and the 2021 Tennessee Girls Junior Player of the Year.

Linder’s Amateur career is highlighted by wins at events like the 2021 Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open and the 2021 Tennessee Girls’ Junior Championship, as well as recently earning a third place finish at the 2022 Tennessee Women’s Amateur Championship.

Sundquist will head into Oxford ranked as the No. 29 overall U18 Recruit coming out of Europe according to the European Golf Rankings, while also ranking as the No. 4 U18 Recruit to be coming out of Sweden.

Sundquist has captured wins at several high-profile events while playing as an Amateur overseas, including her most recent win at the 2022 Teen Tour Grand Opening. Other notable Amateur victories for Sundquist include wins at the 2020 Battle of Skåne #7 and the 2018 Gullbringa Junior Open.

The Kullavik, Sweden, native becomes the fourth Swedish Recruit to sign with the Rebels under Henkes, joining Andrea Lignell , Ellen Hutchinson-Kay and Pi-Lillebi Hermansson.

