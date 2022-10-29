Women’s Golf Braves Windy Conditions at Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Another Windy day in Cabo San Lucas saw Ole Miss Women’s golf tally a team score of 284 (E) in round two of the Battle at the Beach on Saturday, moving the Rebels into third place.

The Rebels, who have logged a total of 30 birdies so far on the weekend, will look to close the gap to the tournament leaders in the final 18 holes of action on Sunday. Ole Miss is currently the only team in Cabo to have team scores of par or better in both rounds of action, shooting rounds of 282 (-2) and 284 (E) so far on the weekend.

Andrea Lignell continues to lead the Rebels in Mexico, with the senior firing home yet another round below par with a 69 (-2) on Saturday to sit tied for third Entering the final round of competition. Lignell currently sits four strokes back from the top of the individual leaderboard, eyeing what would be her third medalist finish of the fall season if she is able to close the gap on Sunday.

Senior Chiara Tamburlini will also be making a charge for the individual title on Sunday after matching her career-low round of 66 (-5) to launch the St. Gallen, Switzerland, native up into fifth place overall. Tamburlini finished round two with a total of seven birdies, the most by any golfer in attendance on Saturday.

Natacha Host Husted’s two-day score of 149 (+7) will see the sophomore enter round three tied for 54th on the individual leaderboard, while Ellen Hume and Nicole Gal both round out the Rebel lineup in a tie for 58th at eight-over par.

Ole Miss will now look to close out the final 18 holes of their fall season with the final round of the Battle at the Beach on Sunday, with the Rebels set to tee off beginning at 8 am CT at Club Campestre San Jose.

T3. Andrea Lignell : 66-69–135 (-7)

5. Chiara Tamburlini : 70-66–136 (-6)

T54. Natacha Host Husted: 71-78–149 (+7)

T58. Nicole Gal: 75-75-150 (+8)

T58. Ellen Hume : 76-74–150 (+8)

*T72. Elle Johnson: 77-76-153 (+11)

* competing as an individual

1. TCU: 285-274-559 (-9)

2. LSU: 285-279–564 (-4)

3. Ole Miss: 282-284–566 (-2)

4. Vanderbilt: 284-288-572 (+4)

T5. Houston: 286-289-575 (+7)

T5. Baylor: 293-282-575 (+7)

7. Mississippi State: 299-277-576 (+8)

T8. Arkansas: 291-287-578 (+10)

T8. Clemson: 296-282-578 (+10)

10. North Texas: 289-294-583 (+15)

11. ETSU: 300-288–588 (+20)

12. Wisconsin: 298-291-589 (+21)

13. Kansas State: 295-295-590 (+22)

14. Kansas: 298-295-593 (+25)

15. Missouri: 303-293-596 (+28)

16. Charlotte: 309-290–599 (+31)

17. Rutgers: 307-298–605 (+37)