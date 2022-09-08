Women’s Golf Begins 2022-23 Season at Yale Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s golf 2022-23 season is set to begin this weekend as the team heads to New Haven, CT. for the Yale Invitational, Sept. 10-11 at The Yale Golf Course.

Last year at the Yale Invitational, the Crimson finished in seventh place out of 11 teams competing. This year, they joined 14 other schools taking part in the event. For the competition this weekend, Harvard will bring Bridget Mon , Catie Schernecker , Meiyi Yan and Charissa Shang .

What to Know

Harvard Women’s Golf has four players returning from the 2021-22 team, including Meiyi Yan who was named Second Team All-Ivy League last year.

Three golfers, Bridget Mon , Charissa Shang and Iris Wang (all first-years) will begin their collegiate career this fall.

The Crimson seek to win their ninth Ivy League Championship in 14 seasons. Their last Championship win was in 2019.

Harvard placed third last year at the Ivy League Championships in their first full season of competition since 2018-19.

The team is led by Associate Head Coach Naree Song who is entering her eighth season with the team.

Up Next

Women’s golf will return to action Sept. 24-25 for the Princeton Invitational held at Springdale Country Club.