Women’s Golf Begins 2022-23 Season at Payne Stewart Memorial

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State Women’s golf officially opens the 2022-23 campaign at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Mo., Sept. 12-13.

Opening round play kicks off Monday, Sept. 12 with 36 holes and concludes with 18 holes on Tuesday. Play begins with an 8:00 am shotgun start on Monday, while Tuesday’s final round tees off at 8:30 am

Wichita State joins the 14-team field at the Rivercut Golf Course and will be represented in Missouri with this lineup: Mackenzie Wilson , Megan Lucas , Mar Vidal , Brooklyn Benn and Sarah Lawson . Madison Slayton will also make the trip and compete as an individual.

The tournament marks the first collegiate competition for the two freshmen Wilson and Benn.

The Shockers tied for eighth at last year’s Payne Stewart Memorial.

ORU Spring Invitational

• Dates: Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 12-13

• Host: Missouri State

• Location: Springfield, Mo. (Rivercut Golf Course)

• Yardage: 6,159

• Par: 72

• Format: 54 Holes (36 Monday, 18 Tuesday)

• Live Scoring: BirdieFire.com

• The Field: 14 teams