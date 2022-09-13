Women’s Golf Atop Cougar Classic Leaderboard After Day One

CHARLESTON, SC – The Ole Miss Women’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 season with a Bang on Monday at the Cougar Classic, firing rounds of 277 (-7) and 278 (-6) to head into the tournament’s final round in first place on the team leaderboard.

The Rebels hit the ground running at Yeamans Hall Club to open up their season, with seniors Andrea Lignell playing a large part in the team’s success as she sits tied for first on the individual leaderboard. Through the first two rounds, Ole Miss has a tournament-leading 35 total birdies as a team.

Lignell saw a huge day on the course to open her year, carding back-to-back rounds in the 60s to sit 7-under heading into the tournament’s finale on Tuesday.

Starting her day with a 67 (-4) earlier in the morning, Lignell carried her momentum into the afternoon to tally a 68 (-3) to close out her day. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native ends day one having made seven total birdies, while playing par-or-better golf on all 36 of her holes thus far.

A win for Lignell would mark her first career individual tournament win with the Rebels. Lignell came close to nabbing that elusive first tournament win last season with her three top-five finishes on the year, including a runner-up honor at the 2021 East Lake Cup.

The Rebels were able to come away with one individual and one team tournament win during the 2021-22 season, with Julia Johnson earning medalist honors at the season-opening ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Sept. 13-15, 2021). The team would later Capture a co-champion finish at the Valspar Augusta Invitational (March 12-13, 2022).

The last time the Rebels have won both the team and individual title at the same tournament dates back to 2020 when Ole Miss won the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28, 2020), behind Rebel co-champions Ellen Hume and Kennedy Swann .

Also making a late climb up the Leaderboard for Ole Miss was Ellen Hume . After opening her tournament with an even-par 71, Hume connected on five total birdies in round two to help her move to 3-under on the day and into a tie for 12th place.

Sophomore Natacha Host Husted and new Rebel transfer Elle Johnson joined their teammates in the below-par club following the opening two rounds of play in Charleston. Host Husted sits tied for 17th at 2-under and Johnson is in 22nd individually at 1-under.

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay rounds out the Rebel lineup with a two-round score of 143 (+1), making a total of four birdies on the day. She will enter Tuesday’s final round of play tied for 35th.

Lignell and the Rebels return to action Tuesday morning at 7:45 am CT with the tournament’s individual and team titles on the line at Yeamans Hall Club.

THE REBELS

T1. Andrea Lignell : 67-68–135 (-7)

T12. Ellen Hume : 71-68–139 (-3)

T17. Natacha Host Husted : 69-71–140 (-2)

T22. Elle Johnson : 70-71–141 (-1)

T35. Ellen Hutchinson-Kay : 72-71–143 (+1)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Ole Miss: 277-278–555 (-13)

T2. Clemson: 288-275–563 (-5)

T2. NC State: 285-278–563 (-5)

T4. Michigan State: 281-283-564 (-4)

T4. Florida State: 278-286-564 (-4)

T6. Miami: 282-284–566 (-2)

T6. Georgia: 289-277–566 (-2)

T6. Tennessee: 281-285–566 (-2)

9. College of Charleston: 281-288–569 (+1)

T10. UCF: 290-281–571 (+3)

T10. Illinois: 285-286–571 (+3)

12. Wisconsin: 295-279-574 (+6)

13. Kentucky: 287-292-579 (+11)

14. Penn State: 289-291-580 (+12)

15. Furman: 293-290–583 (+15)

16. North Carolina: 290-296-586 (+18)

17. Louisville: 298-290-588 (+20)

18. East Carolina: 297-302-599 (+31)