Women’s Golf Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Women’s golf team announced the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule earlier this week. The Nittany Lions will compete in six tournaments over the course of the spring semester prior to postseason play.

Penn State will resume its schedule with back-to-back tournaments in the Sunshine State on February 5-7 at the UCF Challenge in Orlando before heading southeast to Melbourne for the Columbia Classic at Duran Golf Club on February 11-13.

After a week off the Nittany Lions trek west to Phoenix, Arizona for the Westbrook Invitational Hosted by the University of Wisconsin on February 26-27.

After returning from the Grand Canyon State, Penn State heads back to Florida for the UNF Collegiate in Jacksonville on March 6-7 before returning to John’s Island, South Carolina for the Briar’s Creek Invitational on March 13-14.

Following a month off, Penn State will then have its final tune-up prior to postseason competition when they travel to the Lady Buckeye Invitational on April 15-16.

The following week the Nittany Lions will tee it up just down the road in Pittsburgh as for the second-straight year the 2023 Big Ten Championships will be held at the Fox Chapel Golf Club on April 21-23.

The NCAA Regionals will then be held at sites hosted by Georgia, Florida, Washington, North Carolina, Texas and Indiana on May 9-11 prior to the NCAA Championships on May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Greyhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.

Full 2023 Spring Schedule