Women’s Golf Adds Three in Fall Signing Period

TUCSON, Ariz. – Head Coach Laura Ianello and Arizona Women’s Golf welcomed a trio of Golfers during the fall signing period, inking two prep standouts and a transfer. The signing class features UNLV transfer Sydney Bryan, Maria Cabanillas from Argentina and Charlotte Back from Germany.

“We are very excited to welcome these three outstanding young women to our program,” Ianello said. “All of them are elite Golfers and outstanding student-athletes who will proudly represent the University of Arizona. This class has a lot of championship-level experience both internationally and domestically here in the United States. We look forward to welcoming them to Tucson, campus and our program.”

SYDNEY BRYAN



Competed as a freshman at UNLV picking up first Collegiate win in second tournament of career, earning co-medalist at Dale McNamara Invitational in Tulsa

Mountain West Women’s Golf Freshman of the Month (October 2021)

Posted second top-10 finish of college career at The Show at Spanish Trail

Led UNLV as top finisher at Mountain West Championships (T-10th at 6-over)

MARIA CABANILLA



Earned Pehuén de Oro title in 2021 as top Women’s Amateur golfer in Argentina

Tallied five tournament victories in 2022, including the Liechtenstein Open

Amassed an impressive 23 top-10 finishes in her last 30 tournaments Appearances

CHARLOTTE BACK

