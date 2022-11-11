Women’s Golf Adds Three in Fall Signing Period
TUCSON, Ariz. – Head Coach Laura Ianello and Arizona Women’s Golf welcomed a trio of Golfers during the fall signing period, inking two prep standouts and a transfer. The signing class features UNLV transfer Sydney Bryan, Maria Cabanillas from Argentina and Charlotte Back from Germany.
“We are very excited to welcome these three outstanding young women to our program,” Ianello said. “All of them are elite Golfers and outstanding student-athletes who will proudly represent the University of Arizona. This class has a lot of championship-level experience both internationally and domestically here in the United States. We look forward to welcoming them to Tucson, campus and our program.”
SYDNEY BRYAN
- Competed as a freshman at UNLV picking up first Collegiate win in second tournament of career, earning co-medalist at Dale McNamara Invitational in Tulsa
- Mountain West Women’s Golf Freshman of the Month (October 2021)
- Posted second top-10 finish of college career at The Show at Spanish Trail
- Led UNLV as top finisher at Mountain West Championships (T-10th at 6-over)
MARIA CABANILLA
- Earned Pehuén de Oro title in 2021 as top Women’s Amateur golfer in Argentina
- Tallied five tournament victories in 2022, including the Liechtenstein Open
- Amassed an impressive 23 top-10 finishes in her last 30 tournaments Appearances
CHARLOTTE BACK
- Runner-up finishes at a variety of elite international tournaments: Italian U-18 Women’s Open, Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship, German National Amateur and Flumserberg Ladies Open in Switzerland.
- 2021 Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Champion
- Reached 109th in World Amateur Golf Rankings