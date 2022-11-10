Women’s Golf Adds Pair for 2023-24 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison Women’s golf team will welcome incoming freshmen Amber Mackiewicz and Julia Zigrossi to the Dukes for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Tommy Baker announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Mackiewicz hails from within the Commonwealth of Virginia, having wrapped up an outstanding career at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach. She captured three consecutive 5A Regional titles as an individual and took home the Class 5 State Championship as a junior with a 66 (-6) to top the leaderboard. Earlier this year, she also finished among the top 15 in the 2022 Girls Open State Championship.

“Amber is unquestionably one of the top players in Virginia,” Baker said. “We are very excited to watch her continue that success here in Harrisonburg over the next four years.”

Zigrossi joins the Dukes from Spencerport, NY, where she put together a Stellar prep career at Our Lady of Mercy School, earning Player of the Year honors as both a junior and a senior, while capturing both Sectional team and individual Championships in both seasons.

She was also a standout in Amateur competitions on both the PKBGT Tour and AJGA Circuit, placing fourth in the 2021 PKBGT Tour Championship with scores of 73-70-75.

“Julia has quickly developed herself into one of the top players in the state of New York,” Baker said. “Her commitment and determination will make her a great player for us here at JMU.”

Mackiewicz and Zigrossi will join a 2023-24 roster that looks to replace just two players. The Dukes have wrapped up the fall portion of their 2022-23 season and will be back in action at the Oyster Shuck Match Play at Charleston Municipal Golf Course on Feb. 13-14.