Women’s Golf 2nd At A-Ga-Ming

KEWADIN, Mich. – The Central Michigan Women’s golf team opened the 2022 season with a runner-up finish in its A-Ga-Ming Invitational on the Sundance Course at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort.

The Chippewas shot 304 in Monday’s final round to finish the 54-hole stroke-play event with a 900 total. Oakland closed with a 300 team score on Monday to pass CMU, which led by one shot heading into the final round in a bid to defend its title, and won with an 897 total.

“Overall, I was really happy with how we played as a team,” he said Ryan Williams , who made his debut as the Chippewas’ coach. “Obviously you’d like to get the win, but I think there’s a ton of valuable lessons we can learn from today.”

CMU’s Casilda Allendesalazar shot a final-round 75 to finish tied for third place with a 221 total. She was one shot out of a playoff for medalist honors.

Also for CMU on Monday, Ashley Goh shot 74, Claudia Salvador shot 77, Padgett Chitty posted a 78, and Mackenzie Baustad shot 81. CMU’s Rachel Kauflin , Zoe Vartyan and Ashley Liles playing as individuals, shot 83, 77 and 80, respectively.

Goh finished tied for seventh with a 224 total, while Chitty finished tied for 14th at 229. Baustad (232) tied for 17thSalvador (77) tied for 20thKauflin (234) tied for 23rdVartyan (236) tied for 26thand Liles (248) finished 39thth.

Eastern Michigan’s Alyssa DiMarcantonio defeated Oakland’s Bridget Boczar on the third playoff hole to capture medalist honors. Both finished with a 54-hole 220 total.

The Chippewas’ next will compete in the Nittany Lion Invitational, hosted by Penn State, on Sept. 17-18.

“The scores were pretty solid,” Williams said. “I saw the girls bounce back from some tough holes late in the round today and really make a run back at it and I’m happy to see that.

“I learned that they’re resilient and with the right attitude and mindset, they can do anything that we need them to do. I think they’re going to take this with them and be very successful throughout the season.”