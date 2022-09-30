Women’s Golf 10th at the Evie Odom Invitational

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s golf team sits in 10th place at the Evie Odom Invitational, with play suspended with just a few holes left in the opening round.

The Windy conditions blowing across the Princess Anne Country Club caused tough conditions on all the teams as Princeton’s 10-over score leads the event.

The Chants shot 23-over before play was suspended with players from each team still on the course. Luisa Gibson was the Lone Chanticleer to complete the first round and finished with a nine-over 79 (41-38) on the par-70, 5,824 yards course.

Partial scores for the rest of the Chants who have not finished their opening rounds are Sophia Carlsen (+3), Sara Sarrio (+5), Maika Llarena (+6), and Tiffany Arafi (+9).

Only eight strokes separate the top eight teams with the College of Charleston (+11) only one stroke back of the leader, Princeton. James Madison (+13) is third, followed by East Carolina (+14), Sacramento State (+16), Middle Tennessee (+16), Penn State (+17), and South Florida (+18).

Minnesota (+22) is just one stroke ahead of the Chants, followed by the host team Old Dominion (+24), with Charlotte (+25), Indiana (+26), North Florida (+37), and High Point ( +43) rounding out the field.

The Evie Odom Invitational staff will meet on Friday morning to decide on when to start playing again. Impending weather from Hurricane Ian will determine if play will be picked up tomorrow or Saturday. Fans can follow the live scoring at www.Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com.

