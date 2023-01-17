Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga rises to No. 16 in AP Top 25 poll (1/16/23)

It may have taken ten consecutive wins, but the Gonzaga Women’s basketball team finally received a significant boost in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Zags (17-2, 7-0 WCC) moved up four spots to No. 16 in the national rankings after spending the last seven weeks between No. 19 and No. 23.

In Gonzaga’s only game last week, it defeated Portland 73-66 on the road Thursday.

Graduate student guard Brynna Maxwell led the Zags with 20 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts. She also added four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.

