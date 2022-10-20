Women’s college basketball nonconference schedule winners and losers

The debate over the qualities of schedules usually doesn’t begin until February when the spotlight starts to shine on the NCAA tournament selection process.

But why wait?

Nonconference schedules can make or break teams’ seeding or their inclusion in the 68-team tournament field. That has made schedule construction an art form. Programs need enough wins to enter the conversation for tournament selection, but there must also be enough quality opponents to make those wins worth something. And it all begins as soon as the 2022-23 season tips on Nov. 7.

Here’s a look at the programs that took on a November and December collection of games that should help them (and prepare them) come March — and which teams that might look back with some regret (or at least are playing a softer schedule than usual ).

Which teams helped themselves the most with their schedule?

UConn Huskies: One could argue that this schedule is too difficult. Did the Huskies take on too much, especially now that Paige Bueckers will miss the season? Of course, Geno Auriemma would never subscribe to that theory. Play the best to be the best is what UConn is attempting this season. This is the country’s top non-conference slate, the kind of schedule that is good for the sport.

With games against the Texas Longhorns, NC State Wolfpack, Duke Blue Devils and possibly Iowa Hawkeyes (if both reach the Nov. 27 Championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon) all before the end of Thanksgiving weekend, the Huskies have a November equivalent to an NCAA tournament run. Throw in the South Carolina Gamecocks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Maryland Terrapins, Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Princeton Tigers and Florida State Seminoles, and UConn has a gauntlet.

As many as seven of those opponents have Elite Eight potential. UConn lost four games outside the Big East last season yet survived to reach the NCAA tournament title game. This slate of games is even more rigorous. Only the results and the Huskies’ showing in March will tell us if it was worth it.

Tennessee Lady Vols: These aren’t quite the Pat Summitt days of playing anyone, anywhere, but the Lady Vols will be regularly tested in the first two months. That should pay dividends come March. They open the season with consecutive games against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Atlantic 10 favorite UMass Minutewomen and Indiana Hoosiers, then immediately head to the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 19-21 in the Bahamas, where the potential opponent in the Finals could be Texas or the Louisville Cardinals. Tennessee also plays the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Stanford Cardinal and UConn, giving the Lady Vols the best nonconference schedule of any team in the SEC and one that is worthy of a No. 1 seed