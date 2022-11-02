Women’s college basketball a factor in Pac-12 media negotiations

The NCAA’s deal with ESPN that includes the Women’s basketball national championship expires after 2024Getty Images

Women’s college basketball is “about to become a revenue sport” in the Pac-12 as it is a “key point in the preliminary discussions” of the conference’s next media rights deal, according to Alex Simon of the San Jose MERCURY NEWS. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said, “I think Women’s basketball is our fastest-growing television sport. Ratings are increasing faster than any other sport. And I think it’s one of the sports that has been undervalued traditionally, in media rights. I think that provides a great opportunity.” Simon noted last season’s national championship game between the Univ. of South Carolina and UConn Drew 4.85 million viewers on ESPN networks, the “most-viewed title game since 2004.” Stanford’s semifinal loss to UConn had 3.23 million viewers, the “most-watched semifinal in a decade.” But it is “not just in the win-or-go-home postseason that Women’s college hoops are putting up huge numbers,” as last season’s UCLA-UConn regular season matchup, the first regular season Women’s college basketball game broadcast on ABC, averaged 839,000 viewers. It “sure seems possible” that this year’s South Carolina-Stanford game on ABC, which matches up the last two national champions, could “cross the 1 million Viewer mark.” Television distributors will “soon get a chance to put their money where the ratings are with Women’s basketball,” as the NCAA’s deal with ESPN for all of its national championships aside from football and men’s basketball “expires after 2024.” The expectation is that Women’s basketball will “now be negotiated separately, too” (San Jose MERCURY NEWS, 11/1).