Women’s club volleyball wins final tournament of semester – The Lafayette

The Lafayette club volleyball team closed its season over the weekend with a win at a tournament at Siena College in Albany, NY

The Leopards took on Colleges from all over the East Coast and looked to prove that they belonged in a tournament they had never played before.

“We just kind of went in there being like, ‘We haven’t played any of these teams before because they are from a different part of the region.’ No one really knew what to expect,” senior club president Dolce Whitwell said.

The Leopards did well in their initial pool, facing some stiff competition, but were able to come out on top with ease.

“We did pretty well in our pool, there were a couple of good teams but we were able to win some games that were really close,” Whitwell said. “That gave us the confidence early to be like, ‘We beat the good teams in our pool,’ which got adrenaline going. The drive was really there for this tournament in a way it hasn’t been in the past.”

Even though the team has been through ups and downs all season, they secured the tournament win to end the year.

“We got up at four am to drive over there, so everyone was pretty tired but also excited,” Whitwell said. “I think we were all excited to play together again, especially because it is our last one before break and we have two girls going abroad next year.”

Due in part to school work and the semester coming to a close, the team had key pieces missing, forcing members of the team to play in spots they had not in the past, but they stepped up and put their team on their back.

“We had some people playing positions they don’t normally play, and they stepped up and did a great job. That definitely really helped us win,” Whitwell said.

With the many games that the team played, many star players shone brightly for the Leopards.

“Kyleigh Bowman because we can throw her in any position throughout the semester and she did it no questions asked, Nisan Basçiftçi has shown so much improvement in confidence, she’s come such a long way,” Whitwell said. “Lastly, Gabriela Pedulla is another who we can literally put her in any position and she will always do it. But everyone has had tournaments where they’ve stepped up.”

As the season comes to a close, members reflect positively on the progress the club has made.

“In September, we had a bunch of new players and we hadn’t played together. Even though we only lost two seniors, losing anyone changes the dynamic of the team,” Whitwell said. “I think this season was about building trust and changing styles to adjust to the skillset of the new players.”

The team will go on hiatus for winter break but will be back at it for a spring season next semester.