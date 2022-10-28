Women’s Champions League winners and Losers as Chelsea go goal crazy while Bayern win in the 98th minute

The two craziest games of the week almost produced the two biggest shocks of the week, too, with St. Polten taking a 2-0 lead against Roma on Wednesday and Benfica doing the same at home to Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Part-time Austrian side St. Polten were looking to secure what would be just their second ever win in the round of 16 in the Champions League – their first only a consolation in an aggregate defeat to Twente in 2019.

Benfica, meanwhile, looked like they were building on a promising performance against Bayern in the group stages last season, when they drew 0-0 in Portugal to turn plenty of heads and tell many to keep an eye on them.

Sadly for both, it didn’t end well, with the neutrals triumphing instead.

In Austria, Roma came back to win 4-3 in a ridiculous game of football which the hosts, despite their undoubted pride at coming close to a huge result, will have been particularly disappointed with given the errors involved in some of the goals conceded.

A day later, the drama of that game was outdone as Bayern goalkeeper Mala Grohs made up for her mistake on Benfica’s second goal to save a penalty at 2-2, before England’s Georgia Stanway scored a 98th-minute winner.

It was the Chaos this sport provides at its very best – unless, of course, you were cheering for the underdog.