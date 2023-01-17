Women’s Basketball’s Shaylee Gonzales selected USBWA National Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas — Following her outstanding efforts and helping Texas to a pair of top-25 victories, Shaylee Gonzales has been selected as a US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) National Player of the Week.

Gonzales, a 5-10 graduate guard transfer from BYU and native of Gilbert, Ariz., averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting 16-for-24 from the field, including 5-of-10 from deep, in helping the Longhorns upset two visiting ranked teams in Big 12 competition in the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. The wins have led the Longhorns back into the latest Associated Press Women’s poll at No. 25. In the 72-59 win over then-No. 23 Kansas, she scored a season-high 26 points, shooting 11-of-16, and launched a personal 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win. She also had three steals. Against then-No. 15 Iowa State, a 68-53 win, she scored 11 points, shooting 5-of-8. She’s leading the team with 12.0 points per game.

Gonzales, a 2021-22 AP All-America Honorable mention selection, has scored in double figures in 11 games this season for Texas and has connected on 48-of-54 shots (88.9 percent) from the free-throw line.

Gonzales was preseason named to the Wooden Award watch list and a preseason All-Big 12 Honorable mention selection.

Gonzales and the Longhorns have road games at Texas Tech (Wednesday, Jan. 18, Big 12 Now/ESPN+) and at Baylor (Sunday, Jan. 22, ESPN2).