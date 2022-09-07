Women’s Basketball’s Non-Conference Schedule Announced

PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne Women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

Nine of the 13 non-conference games will be at home, starting with the season opener against Point Park on Nov. 7.

Two more home games will follow, with Brown and Manhattan making a trip to the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, respectively.

The City Game against Pitt will be on the road this season, with the cross-town rivalry set to take place Nov. 19 at the Peterson Events Center.

A home game follows the City Game as Siena will come to town on Nov. 22. The Dukes will leave Pittsburgh for the first time this season to take on Marshall Nov. 27.

Duquesne will then get a rematch from last year, this time at home, against Tulsa Dec. 1. The Dukes will travel to Delaware three days later on Dec. 4. The Blue Hens made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Kent State and Vermont visit the Dukes on Dec. 7 and 10, respectively, then Duquesne will head across the state to take on Temple Dec. 16.

Duquesne’s non-conference schedule wraps up four days before Christmas on Dec. 21 when it hosts Howard, the second non-conference opponent that made it to last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The full 2022 schedule will be released at a later date.

NOTES

The season opener against Point Park will be the first time these two teams have met since 1986. Duquesne leads the series, 12-1.

Duquesne and Marshall have not played since 1999. The series is tied at four wins a piece.

Duquesne and Pitt will go head-to-head for the 38th th -straight season (not including 2020-21 due to COVID-19) and 40 th time overall. The Dukes have won nine of the last 12 matchups.

-straight season (not including 2020-21 due to COVID-19) and 40 time overall. The Dukes have won nine of the last 12 matchups. The Dukes are looking to win 20 games in a single season for the 11th time over the past 15 seasons and return to the postseason for the 11th time in the past 14 possible seasons in 2022-23.

Four of Duquesne’s six leading scorers from last season return this season, including the leading scorer, rebounder, passer and shot blocker. The Dukes welcome six newcomers (four transfers and two freshman).

Since taking over as head Coach in the 2013-14 season, Dan Burt has led the Dukes to an 87-38 record in home games. Not including the shortened 2020-21 season (only five home games), the Dukes haven’t had a losing record at home since 2006-07 and never have under Burt.

Full Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Point Park

Nov. 11 – Brown

Nov. 13 – Manhattan

Nov. 19 – Pitt

Nov. 22 – Siena

Nov. 27 – Marshall

December 1 – Tulsa

December 4 – Delaware

December 7—Kent State

December 10 – Vermont

December 16 – Temple

December 19—Cornell

December 21 – Howard

Home Games in Bold

