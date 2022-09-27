Women’s Basketball’s Moore selected to USA Basketball 3X3 U23 Nations League Final Team

MIAMI, Fla. — After participating on the USA Basketball 3X3 U23 Nations League team that went 18-0 in the Dominican Republic to win the Americas conference, sophomore Aaliyah Moore has been selected for the Nations League Final, from Sept. 14-16 in Constanta, Romania.

In the previous competition, Moore scored four points in a 20-5 win over Argentina. Moore added five points in another game against the host country Dominican Republic in their second game of the day.

The USA Basketball 2022 3X3 U23 Women’s Nations League Final Team includes Moore as well as Maddy Siegrist, Alyssa Utsby and Maddy Westbeld.

Moore emerged as a dominant post presence for the Longhorns during their 2022 postseason run to a Big 12 Championship Title and return to the NCAA Elite 8.

The 2022 FIBA ​​3X3 Nations League will feature 11 countries that won their conferences and host Romania.

ABOUT FIBA ​​3×3 NATIONS LEAGUE

The FIBA ​​3×3 Nations League is comprised of 57 different national federations and 11 different conferences. Each conference has six one-day events which include daily pool play and final. Teams earn tour standing points after each one-day event. The best-ranked team in the standings after the sixth day are declared winners of their conference and qualify for the 2022 FIBA ​​3×3 Nations League Final in Constanta, Romania, on Sept. 14-16.

ABOUT FIBA ​​3X3

Different than five-on-five, 3×3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-pointer field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.