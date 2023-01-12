Women’s Basketball’s Late Rally Not Enough at George Washington

Next Game: Duquesne 1/14/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 14 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Duquesne

Washington, DC – Poor shooting and turnovers haunted Fordham Women’s basketball in a 63-57 loss at George Washington on Wednesday afternoon. With the defeat, their first in league action this season, the Rams fall to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in-conference, while the Colonials improve to 11-6 and 3-1, respectively, as well.

Outside of its 19-point second quarter, Fordham struggled from the field on the day, finishing with a 34.4% conversion rate overall, 24.0% from behind the arc, and 53.8% at the free-throw line, with 17 turnovers and a season -low seven assists.

The Rams rallied in the opening period to take their first lead, 8-7, on an Anna DeWolfe fastbreak layup following a Matilda Flood block but the hosts would lead by two, 12-10, after the opening frame. Fordham retook the lead immediately to open the second on a Kaitlyn Downey triple and the visitors led for much of the quarter as the two schools traded buckets. A Mia Lakstigala three put the Colonials back up, 25-23, with 3:14 to play in the half, but the Rams eventually tied things up, 29-29, at the break with a 4-0 final two minutes.

It took two minutes for the second half’s first basket, but it was Nya Robertson to break the deadlock with a jumper in the lane, which proved to be the go-ahead basket. George Washington would lead by as much as nine, 42-33, late in the third before Fordham rallied to close within five, 44-39, heading to the final frame. The deficit grew to double figures Midway through the fourth, 52-11, is another make by Robertson but Colleen McQuillen responded right away with a three Moments later, her first of three long-range makes in the period. Robertson went to the line to bring the lead back to 10, McQuillen hit another three after a Jada Dapa Offensive board, and Robertson answered with one of her own on the other end to maintain a 10-point advantage.

After two scoreless minutes, Dingle converted a pair of tough shots in the paint sandwiched around a pair of Faith Blethe’s free throws. With 1:20 to play, the Rams were down eight, 59-51. DeWolfe had just stolen the ball from Lakstigala and several seconds later, McQuillen knocked down her third triple to cut it to five. A Mayowa Taiwo Offensive foul followed and out of a Fordham timeout, Flood found herself at the top of the key at the end of the shot clock and her heave dropped to make it a two-point game, 59-57, forcing a Colonial timeout with 51 seconds remaining. However, on the ensuing possession, Robertson grabbed her own rebound and put it back up to make it a four-point contest and George Washington saw out the contest with free throws.

Dingle finished with a team-high 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals across 38 minutes, but committing a season-high turnovers. DeWolfe added 15 points, four boards, three steals, and two assists, with McQuillen’s nine points, again matching her career-high, serving as the third-highest scorer. Megan Jonassen grabbed eight rebounds, three offensive, to lead her team, with both Dapaa and Flood notching six boards, three and two, respectively, on the Offensive glass. Flood was again terrific off the bench, adding three points, a team-high three assists, three steals, which matched her career-high, and two blocks over 21 minutes.

Fordham Returns home to host Duquesne on Saturday at 2 pm on ESPN+ and WFUV.