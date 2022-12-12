Women’s Basketball’s Defense Causes Havoc In 62-47 Win Over Delaware

Next Game: at Rutgers 12/15/2022 | 7:00 PM December 15 (Thu) / 7:00 PM at Rutgers

PRINCETON – The Princeton Women’s Basketball Team’s defense caused 26 turnovers as it defeated the Delaware Blue Hens, 62-47, at Jadwin Gym on Sunday evening.

Princeton has caused 53 turnovers in the last two games, the most since it forced a combined 56 vs. Brown (Feb. 18, 2022) and Yale (Feb. 19, 2022) last season.

Kaitlyn Chen paced the Princeton offense with 14 points while Julia Cunningham added 11 points in the win. Ellie Mitchell just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers scored 31 points off 26 Blue Hens turnovers.

In front by three, Mitchell corralled an Offensive rebound off a missed free throw which led to this to end the first quarter …

The Tigers used a 9-0 Sprint to end the first half to take a 29-20 lead into the break. This Grace Stone Trey highlighted the push …

Trailing by 11, 38-27, with 6:25 left in the third quarter, the Blue Hens scored five straight to cut their deficit to six as the squads hit the media timeout two minutes later. Princeton countered with the final eight points of the Stanza to jump ahead by 14, 46-32.

The home unit led by as many as 18 in the final session and was not threatened to record its sixth win of the season.