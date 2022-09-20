Women’s Basketball’s Blair Schaefer elevated to Assistant Coach

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Women’s Basketball head coach Vic Schaefer announced Tuesday that Blair Schaefer has been elevated from Director of Operations to Assistant Coach. Schaefer had served as the Director of Operations the last two seasons for the program.

“I am proud to announce the elevation of Blair Schaefer to Assistant basketball Coach here at The University of Texas,” Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer said. Both as a player and then as a Director of Player Development at Mississippi State, then coming to Texas and having to fill the shoes of Director of Basketball Operations, Blair has proven to be the most organized person I believe I have ever been around. I think she has proven in her two years here at Texas her ability to manage, communicate and organize our team, staff and program to be the best that most have ever come in contact with.

I know our administration has been extremely impressed with her abilities as Director of Basketball Operations and now I believe it is a natural progression for her to move into an Assistant coaching role, as she has a dream of being a head Coach one day. As a successful player in the Southeastern Conference, having earned a place on the All-Defensive Team her senior year, competed in two national Championship games and played on an SEC Championship team, her knowledge and ability to communicate and teach will enhance our team, our players and our program. Both Blair and I appreciate our Athletic director Chirs Del Conte and President Hartzell for their continued support of our program and approval of this role for Blair.”

Schaefer has been a key part of the Longhorns program, which put together a historic 2021-22 campaign, culminating in the program claiming its first Big 12 Championship Title since 2003 and making a second-consecutive run to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament .

As a student-athlete from 2014-18 at Mississippi State, Schaefer was part of one of the winningest classes in program history, as her senior class posted a record of 126-22. During her four years, the Bulldogs were national finalists in 2017 and 2018 and made the NCAA Tournament every season. Following graduation Schaefer spent the 2019-20 season as Coordinator of Player Development with the Bulldogs, before making the move to Austin in 2020.

“I love The University of Texas, our team, and this coaching staff and to be able to continue to grow under the leadership of so many here is such a privilege,” Blair Schaefer said. I can’t thank Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte and President Hartzell enough for allowing me to further my coaching career with Coach Schaefer. Yes, every day he is Coach Schaefer at the office, but let’s face it, being able to work with the best and knowing he’s who he is, is one of the greatest opportunities I could ever ask for. I worked hard as a student-athlete for the opportunity to play for him, and we did it at the highest level together. Since then, I’ve continued to work hard professionally for the opportunity to coach with him, and now I get to live out that dream as well. This next chapter will be one for the books and I’m so grateful. Hook ‘Em!”

As a junior, Schaefer helped lead Mississippi State to the program’s first trip to the Final Four and national championship appearance, starting three games during the tournament. Her role greatly expanded as a senior, when she started all 39 games and averaged a team-best 32.1 minutes per game. She drained 97 three-pointers on the year, which ranked second in MSU single-season history, while averaging 9.1 points per game.

The four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection was tabbed the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2017-18. During her final season with Mississippi State, Schaefer established herself as one of the team’s best defenders and earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

For her career, Schaefer played in 135 games and started 43. She ranked third in Mississippi State program history with a .385 three-point field-goal percentage for her career and also sits at fifth in career three-pointers made (175).

Following graduation, Schaefer worked as a broadcaster for ESPN and the SEC Network, serving as a color analyst for regular-season games. She also participated in ESPN’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

The announcement of Schaefer as an Assistant Coach completes the staff, which also includes former All-American and WNBA player Christy Smith as Director of Operations.