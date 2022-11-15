Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Season-Opening Road Swing at Wofford

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s basketball team (0-2) will wrap up the season-opening road swing in Spartanburg, SC, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as the Chanticleers will visit the Wofford Terriers (0-2). The opening tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal dropped its second contest of the season 79-53 versus the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Ky. last Sunday. It was the second consecutive Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent the Chants have faced in the young season, as CCU opened the year on the road at Georgia.

ABOUT COASTAL

CCU is averaging 57.0 points per game while shooting 34.5 percent from the field and 30.3 from three-point range. Defensively, Coastal has allowed 78.5 points, while the Chants’ opponents are shooting 46.8 percent from the floor. The Chanticleers have been outrebounded on the season at 77-68.

Coastal is led by returner Angie Juste-Jean with 13.0 points per game, while newcomer B’Aunce Carter and Graduate student Drive Blount have chipped in with 12.0 and 11.0 points per game, respectively. Newcomer Anaya Barney , who scored a career-high 16 points in the season opener, is averaging 9.5 points per game. Blount is the team’s leading rebounder with 16 boards on the year, while Barney has grabbed nine rebounds on the year.

ABOUT WOFFORD

The Wofford Terriers return six players from the 2021-22 team that finished last season with a 17-14 record and went 11-3 in the Southern Conference. Jackie Carman, the Terriers’ top returning scorer, leads the team with 19.5 points per game, while newcomer Rachael Rose and returner Lilly Hatton have added 16.5 and 10.5 points per game, respectively.

Carman is the top rebounder for the Terriers with 5.5 boards per game, while Annabelle Schultz and Helen Matthews are right behind her with 5.0 rebounds per game each.

As a team, Wofford is averaging 70.0 points per contest while allowing 80.0 points per game. The Terriers have been outshot by their opponents 45.2 percent to 36.5 percent from the floor. On the year, Wofford has grabbed 67 rebounds per game, while their opponents have grabbed 87 boards per contest.

