Women’s Basketball Wraps Up Four-Game Homestand

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s basketball team will return to action this week for Sun Belt Conference matchups with Marshall (Jan. 12) and South Alabama (Jan. 14). The tip-off versus Marshall on Thursday night is scheduled for 6 pm ET, while CCU and USA will start at 2 pm ET on Saturday afternoon.

The Chanticleers are 6-9 overall on the season and 1-3 in Sun Belt Conference play after falling 81-75 to Georgia Southern and ULM 73-71 at home in SBC play last week.

The Marshall Thundering Herd enters this week’s action at 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference, while the Jaguars currently sit at 4-11 overall and remain winless in Sun Belt play at 0-4.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal fell in the final seconds to the ULM Warhawks 73-71 last Saturday, as the Chanticleers were unable to complete the comeback for their second conference win. After trailing early, senior guard Deja Richardson scored a game-high 19 points to lead three Chants in double-digit scoring. Sophomores Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean chipped in with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND MARSHALL

The two teams will be meeting for just the sixth time on Thursday, as the Chants trail in the all-time series at 3-2. The last time the two teams played, the Herd claimed an 84-66 home win over the Chants in November 2016.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND SOUTH ALABAMA

The two teams will meet for the 14th time on Saturday, as South Alabama leads the all-time series at 8-5. Coastal snapped a four-game skid in the last contest between the two teams with a 79-62 home win last season.

ABOUT COASTAL

The Chants are averaging 69.7 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 31.4 from three-point range. Defensively, Coastal has allowed 67.8 points per game while its opponents are shooting 41.8 percent from the floor.

Graduate student Drive Blount leads the Chants in double-digit scoring with 15.7 points per game, while Freeman, Richardson, and freshman Anaya Barney are scoring 10.5, 10.2, and 9.9 points, respectively. Freeman leads the Chants in both assists and takeaways with 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Aside from scoring, Blount leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game, with Freeman and Barney adding 5.3 and 3.7 boards, respectively.

ABOUT MARSHALL

As a team, the Thundering Herd are averaging 66.5 points per contest while allowing just 58.6 points per game. Marshall has outshot his opponents at 42.4 percent to 37.1 percent from the floor. On the year, the Herd have outrebounded their opponents by three boards per game at 38.7 to 35.6 rebounds per game.

Roshala Scott leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game, while Abby Beeman and Mahogany Matthews have chipped in with 13.2 and 10.1 points per contest each. Beeman leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game, while Scott (5.1), Matthews (4.8), and Kia Sivils (4.3) are all grabbing more than four rebounds per game.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA

The South Alabama Jaguars are averaging just 56.9 points per contest while allowing 65.3 points per game. The USA has been outshot by its opponents at 40.1 percent to 34.2 percent from the floor. On the year, the Jaguars have been outrebounded by their opponents 615-589 in the 15 games to date.

Kelsey Thompson and Nadia Howard lead South Alabama in scoring with 8.9 and 8.1 points per game each, while Kiana Anderson is adding 7.5 points per contest. Anderson is the top rebounder for the Jaguars, averaging 5.5 boards per game, while Zena Elias has grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game.

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.