Women’s Basketball Wraps Nonconference Schedule With 31-Point Win Over Post

Bronx, NY – Fordham Women’s basketball wrapped up 2022 and its nonconference slate with an 85-54 win over Post University on Wednesday afternoon inside the Rose Hill Gym. With the win, the Rams head into Atlantic 10 play with an 8-5 record.

Fordham led the entire game but the Eagles kept things close for much of the first half, turning a seven-point deficit, 25-18, into a one-point margin with a 6-0 run midway through the second quarter. With 2:46 to play in the half, a pair of Post free throws made it a 29-27 game, but the hosts cobbled together seven unanswered points, five coming from Kaitlyn Downey to lead by nine at the half, 36-27.

The Rams kept that momentum going into the second half, beginning the third period with 13 straight points over the first three-plus minutes, leading, 49-27. A Sha’Raya Haines three stopped the bleeding but a Matilda Flood fastbreak layup brought the advantage back above 20 once more and it eventually ballooned past 30 on a Sophia Sabino triple with 7:07 left in the fourth, staying above that mark for the remainder of the game.

Anna DeWolfe led the way with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, scored her 1,500th career point and moving into Solo fifth place in the program record book. Asiah Dingle piled up 15 points and six steals, plus three rebounds and three assists, Downey finished with her seventh double-double of the year, posting 14 points and 12 rebounds over 21 minutes, and Sarah Karpell matched her personal-high of seven assists. Off the bench, Colleen McQuillen matched her career-high of nine points, knocking down 3-of-5 three-point attempts, with a board and a block, while Jada Dapa hauled in 10 rebounds to go with six points, two dimes, and a steal. Matilda Flood chipped in five points, a career-best three blocks, two assists, and a rebound across 17 minutes, and Sabino hit a pair of treys for six points, two rebounds, and an assist.

Fordham shot 52.3% from the field, hitting 34-of-65 field goals, the former number tied for sixth all-time in a single game, including 10-of-25 shooting from distance (40%), and 7-of- 9 from the line. The Rams outrebounded the Eagles, 38-29, with a 10-9 margin on the Offensive glass, and posted 23 assists, tied for ninth-most in a game, to just 13 turnovers.

The Rams return to action this Sunday on New Year’s Day at 2 pm when they host Davidson on CBS Sports Network.