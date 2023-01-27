Women’s Basketball wins second straight home game, Downs Clemson 85-74

Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball grabbed their second ACC win of the season on Thursday night as they took down the visiting Clemson Tigers 85-74. With the win, the team breaks over the .500 mark and advances to 11-10 on the season and 2-8 in ACC play. The Jackets grabbed a much-needed win in the ACC and cashed in an incredible team performance as five players finished with double figures.

The tip-off saw the Jackets snag possession first followed quickly by an easy lay-in by freshman guard Kara Dunn to put Tech up 2-0. The lead was short-lived as Clemson put Tech in a 10-4 hole behind a pair of three-pointers. The Jackets marched back with the team’s recent standout player sophomore forward Kayla Blackshear willing the ball into the basket and then senior guard Cameron Swartz finding her rhythm from beyond the arch on a big three-point bucket to edge the game to 10-9 in favor of Clemson. Tech and Clemson exchanged baskets and Swartz capped off the first quarter with a jumper to knot things at 15 all.

