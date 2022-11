Next Game: Bethune-Cookman 11/27/2022 | 1:00 PM Nov. 27 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Bethune-Cookman

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.– The Jacksonville University Women’s program welcomed Warner University to Swisher Gymnasium. The Dolphins (3-2) won their second straight game at home 73-55.

The game was a consistent run for JU as they led the entire first half 35-25. KayKay Hayes had a phenomenal afternoon. Hayes scored 28 points to add to the Dolphins total. Hayes ended the afternoon with seven rebounds and one block. Jacksonville ended the final quarter shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

Hayes performance Tonight makes her tied for third-most points in a single game in program history (last was Shakayla Nevitt vs. Kennesaw State on 2/22/20). She also made the second-most field goals in a single game in program history (trailing only Ashley Williams 14 at Charleston Southern on 11/13/06). Shynia Jackson set a new single-game career high with five assists (topping her previous high of four assists against Warner last year).

UP NEXT

The Dolphins take on Bethune-Cookman back in Swisher Gymanisum at 1:00 PM to give back to Jax Day. (Canned food drive)

NUMBERS YOU SHOULD KNOW

KayKay Hayes third most points in program history

DeShari Graham has scored in double figures every game this season

Three Dolphins scored in double figures

For more information on this and the rest of the Dolphins team, continue to check back with JUDolphins.com. Keep up with Jacksonville University Women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@JAX_WBB) and on Facebook, so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-23 season.